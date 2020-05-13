Pennsylvania has gotten even closer to allowing bars and restaurants throughout the state to sell cocktails to-go.

A bill amending the liquor code to allow a business with a valid restaurant or hotel liquor license to sell prepared and mixed drinks off-premises passed the state Senate on Wednesday and is on its way to the governor.

The bill is intended for businesses that lost 25% of their average monthly total sales due to restrictions during statewide stay-at-home order and limits the to-go cocktails to only during a statewide emergency.

Businesses would be able to sell up to 64 ounce mixed drinks in a single transaction.

Although the details of how it would work operationally are still unknown, "Anything is a step in the right direction," said Chris Hughes, vice president of operations at Jack's Family Tavern in Millersville.

Haley Bream, general manager of Per Diem in Lititz, said that her restaurant currently offers takeout for food and beer, but the addition of to-go mixed drinks would be helpful for their business.

"Every little bit you have going in the door and every little bit you have going out the door helps," said Claude Bradley, owner of Stubby's Bar and Grille in Lancaster City.