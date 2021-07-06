Steve Goss was looking for any excuse to get on his bicycle.

At first, the 49-year-old Lancaster cyclist would meet up with other bikers for “moonlight rides” that began after sundown on nights with a full moon.

Still itching for more, Goss started a group of his own that met up for “new moon rides,” that took place in complete darkness.

“After I started creating all of these rides, I figured I needed a place to start posting all of this stuff,” he said.

That’s when “Bike Rides Lancaster” was created. The public Facebook group works as a bulletin board where cyclists like Goss can share their interest in riding bicycles around Lancaster County with others and meet up for excursions.

“It’s about anybody who wants to ride a bike and needs somebody to ride it with,” he said.

Rides can be anything from relaxing swings around city blocks to more fitness-oriented outings. There are also rougher, off-road excursions in nature preserves or along abandoned roadways.

As it turns out, there are plenty of interesting places to ride around Lancaster County.

“We are really fortunate that Lancaster County is one of the nicest counties to bike in,” said Brad Ortenzi, a Lititz cyclist and former police detective. “There’s good roads and rolling hills, but there’s also some pretty substantial hills and climbs if you want to do that, both north and south in the county.”

Ortenzi, 53, started cycling in his late teens, gaining interest through his brother and by watching the Tour de France. He eventually wound up spending more money on a bicycle as a teenager than he did on his first car.

“It’s an itch that never really went away,” he said.

Ortenzi goes riding about five times a week, usually with different groups that meet early in the mornings. He didn’t have a specific biking trail that he cited as his favorite, though he did say Lancaster County’s rolling hills mean there are paths that can provide an adequate challenge for cyclists of all skill levels.

Popular Bike Trails in Lancaster County Lancaster Junction Recreation Trail 99 Champ Blvd, Manheim, PA 17545 East Hempfield Township 2.3 miles Northwest Lancaster County River Trail 41 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512 Columbia, West Hempfield Township, Marietta, East Donegal Township and Conoy Township 14 miles Warwick-to-Ephrata Rail Trail 53 Warwick-to-Ephrata Rail-Trail, Lititz, PA 17543 Lititz, Warwick Township, Ephrata Township, Akron and Ephrata 7.1 miles Conewago Recreation Trail 2385 N Market St, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 West Donegal Township, Mount Joy Township (continues into Lebanon County as Lebanon Valley Rail Trail) 5 miles Enola Low Grade Trail 58 Hollow Road, New Providence, PA 17560 Providence Township and Quarryville 8.27 miles (continues in disconnected segments for 28 miles)

Many of the county’s “rail trails,” or former railroad tracks that have been converted into bicycle paths, are geared towards newer or more casual cyclists.

The rail trails can also become crowded on weekends – something Goss said has led him to avoid those areas during the COVID-19 pandemic – though they also make for quality rides.

Many of the rail trails are also slowly inching toward one another to form nearly unbroken paths, like the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail and the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail.

“A lot of these trails are getting extended piece by piece over the years,” Goss said. “A lot of this stuff is connecting together into a more continuous thing.”

If trails are too crowded, Lancaster County also provides plenty of winding roads through pastoral scenery that makes for excellent biking, Goss said.

“One of the cool things about living in Lancaster is you only really have to bike five or ten minutes and you’re out on the city on a rolling farm road in the countryside,” he said.

Lancaster County is starting to develop some bike lanes along roads, though cycling infrastructure isn’t as well developed as it is in other communities, Goss said. New riders may struggle at first with how to deal with traffic on county roads.

“You have to be aggressively defensive when it comes to sharing the road with cars,” he said.

Even so, Goss said the county has plenty of positives to offer.

Though largely rural, the county is developed enough that riders will frequently encounter convenience stores, bicycle repair shops and places to get food and water.

All of it balances out to create a community that, while it has its drawbacks, makes Lancaster County a good place for cyclists, Goss said.

“I’ve been to places where I’ve seen way better bike infrastructure,” he said, “but I still like riding in Lancaster.”

Goss, a service technician at Trek Bicycle Lancaster in Lancaster city who has been cycling for nearly 40 years, usually rides his bike every day as part of his five-mile commute, though he also regularly goes on more difficult off-road trails.

More challenging gravel trails can be found in Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Clay Township, while others, like Mount Gretna in Lebanon County or areas south of Red Lion in York County, aren’t far beyond the county’s borders.

Other quality bike trails are also easy to find online, Goss said.

Tips for beginners

For beginner cyclists or people looking for less intense rides, there’s “Slow Ride Lancaster,” a similar group to Bike Rides Lancaster that Goss is also involved with.

“The wonderful thing about Slow Ride is that it’s kids and families and adults and children and everybody,” he said. “People are pulling their dogs on trailers. People are with their little kids. It’s just a super bike parade. That’s how I would describe it.”

Slow Ride meets on the fourth Friday of every month in Lancaster for slower, more casual riding experiences that are typically themed. July’s slow ride is super hero themed, while August’s is beach themed.

Riders are encouraged to dress up for the event.

The group also has meetups for what Goss calls “coffee rides,” where cyclists cruise around town in low-intensity outings that typically end at local coffee shops or bars.

“It’s a wide assortment of people who just enjoy riding bicycles,” he said.

Beginner cyclists or newcomers to Lancaster County can also ask for suggestions on places to ride on Bike Rides Lancaster, where they’re sure to receive plenty of helpful tips, Goss said.

Goss said newcomers to Bike Rides Lancaster who are hosting their own bike rides may not realize that they’ll only go as fast as the slowest rider. Group leaders should act as shepherds, ensuring other cyclists aren’t left straggling behind.

Some trails may also simply be too difficult for certain riders, he said.

“Try to make a ride that’s going to be fun for everyone,” Goss said.

He also suggests that newcomers to longer or more intense trails carry emergency supplies to repair flat tires and ride in a group.

Beginners can also join groups, like Bike Rides Lancaster or another bicycle club, or speak with technicians at bike shops to get other tips, Goss said.

Goss noted that cycling is a lower-impact form of exercise than other alternatives, such as running.

He also said he enjoys the freedom that riding his bike provides him.

“You’re getting fitness, you’re getting fresh air, you’re getting outside,” he said. “You’re under your own power.”