Lancaster city has agreed in principle to allow the developer of Southern Market Center to enlarge the windows and make other changes en route to repurposing the 131-year-old building as a food hall.
The proposed approach “on the whole, retains and preserves the historic integrity of the property,” Chris Delfs, director of Community Planning and Economic Development, wrote in a letter to Lancaster Equity, the nonprofit purchasing the market at the corner of South Queen and West Vine streets.
Besides the windows, possible changes include replacing the canopy on the South Queen Street side, adding a loading dock on the building’s south or west side, and adding up to two “roof monitors,” raised structures that would bring additional light inside.
Southern Market Center was built in 1888. It is the first major work designed by C. Emlen Urban, Lancaster’s most celebrated architect, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Lancaster Equity, backed by Willow Valley Communities, is set to acquire the building for $800,000 from the city redevelopment authority on Wednesday. The two organizations are planning a multi-million dollar repair and renovation project, with the food hall envisioned as the centerpiece of a social and economic hub connecting Lancaster’s southern neighborhoods to downtown.
Portions of the project could open as soon as the end of 2020, said John Swanson, CEO of Willow Valley Living, the management company for Willow Valley Communities.
The property is subject to a deed restriction requiring city approval for any changes made to the building’s significant features.
Swanson and other stakeholders emphasized that the city’s letter is a preliminary step. They said food-hall experts are recommending the alterations, but it remains an open question as to what extent they’ll be incorporated in the final design.
“Everything we’re doing is exploratory at this point,” Swanson said.
In the letter, Delfs said whatever changes ultimately are made “must respect the character, rhythm and historical design” of the market and will require further approval by city staff.
It appears that the plans would not be subject to Historical Commission review. The commission reviews demolition and new construction for compatibility with the surrounding streetscape, but its enabling ordinance exempts "maintenance, repair or alteration of a building."
Randy Harris, consulting historian, said a hearing before the commission would nevertheless be appropriate. Changes to such a prominent historic building should be debated in public, whether or not it's strictly required by the letter of the law, he said.
The Historical Preservation Trust of Lancaster County declined to comment on the proposed changes.
Architect Gregory Scott, partner emeritus at RLPS Architects, is an expert on Urban and his legacy. Coincidentally, as then-City Council president, he cast the tie-breaking vote in 1986 to end market operations and remodel the building for use by City Council and the Lancaster Chamber.
Scott been intimately involved in the design process for the food hall. It's exciting that the building's use is coming full circle, he said.
He doesn't think Urban would object to the proposed changes. Many Urban buildings have been repurposed successfully, he said, and Urban himself reworked structures from earlier eras — notably, the historic Masonic Hall in the first block of West King Street.
"He was not averse to altering historic buildings," Scott said.