Too busy eating some Thanksgiving leftovers this weekend to login and get your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline? Not to worry, we got you covered.

Here are five articles from this past weekend to catch up on.

Big Dog Craft Brewing opens in Manheim Township; Brewpub replaces Isaac's in Granite Run Square

A new brewpub has opened in the former Manheim Township home of an Isaac’s restaurant.

Big Dog Craft Brewing debuted last week in the Granite Run Square shopping center at 1559 Manheim Pike, just north of Route 30. Isaac’s closed its restaurant there last December.

To read more, click the link below.

Lancaster city detective denies assaulting woman in 2017 traffic stop, believed she may have swallowed drugs

Attorneys for a Lancaster police officer accused of groping a Lancaster woman’s breasts and slamming her into a car during a drug arrest want a federal judge to throw out her suit.

The lawyers made the request in a recently filed brief in which they denied the woman’s accusations and said the woman prompted the incident by trying to destroy evidence.

To read more, click the link below.

Smaller crowds, fewer deals as shoppers return to Lancaster County stores for Black Friday

After a Thanksgiving Day hiatus, stores welcomed shoppers back this morning for a Black Friday that lacked some of its usual frenzy because stores offered fewer bargains, and some people stayed home because of COVID-19.

To read more, click the link below.

PA continues breaking COVID records with more than 8,500 cases on Thanksgiving

Pennsylvania shattered its records for new COVID-19 infections on Thanksgiving, with the state Health Department reporting 8,425 cases, 389 in Lancaster County.

Because Pennsylvania did not report cases on the holiday, the two-day case total statewide tallied 15,785, and 871 in Lancaster County.

To read more, click the link below.

Pennsylvania senators try to have it both ways in Gettysburg hearing [opinion]

The hearing smacked of blatant hypocrisy.

The Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee’s field trip to Gettysburg on Wednesday featured President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and testimony from Republican elections workers who alleged improprieties and outright fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

To read more, click the link below.