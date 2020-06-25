Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden waves to members of the media after exiting his motorcade when he arrived for his visit at the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Protesters chanting "four more years" in support of President Donald Trump outside of the Lancaster Recreation Commission shout back at Black Lives Matter protesters on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday.
22-year-old Jan Ritter, left, and Stacie Ritter, both of Manheim, speak to the media after having a conversations with Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at the Lancaster Recreation Commission to talk about access to affordable health care during a campaign stop Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden waves to members of the media after exiting his motorcade when he arrived for his visit at the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday, June 25, 2020.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Protesters chanting "four more years" in support of President Donald Trump outside of the Lancaster Recreation Commission shout back at Black Lives Matter protesters on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
22-year-old Jan Ritter, left, and Stacie Ritter, both of Manheim, speak to the media after having a conversations with Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at the Lancaster Recreation Commission to talk about access to affordable health care during a campaign stop Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster.
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
Local police gather outside of the Lancaster Rec. Center where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be speaking about healthcare Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Former Vice President Joe Biden visited with three families Thursday in a closed meeting in Lancaster city to discuss how the Affordable Care Act has helped them, as the Trump Administration petitions the Supreme Court to invalidate it.
Biden met with the families, not all of whom are Lancaster natives, in a courtyard at Lancaster Recreation Center, 525 Fairview St., while both protesters and supporters gathered outside.
This was the Scranton native and former Delaware senator’s fourth visit to the battleground Pennsylvania in the last month to discuss the health care law. He made two previous stops in Philadelphia and one in city suburb Darby. Biden is leading in several state polls, including a New York Times/Siena College poll released Thursday that has Biden leading by 10 points in Pennsylvania and 11 points in Wisconsin.
Protesters supporting President Donald Trump gather on Fairview Ave. in Lancaster city, close to the Lancaster Rec. Center where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be speaking about healthcare Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Protesters supporting President Donald Trump gather on Fairview Ave. in Lancaster city, close to the Lancaster Rec. Center where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be speaking about healthcare Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Protesters supporting President Donald Trump gather on Fairview Ave. in Lancaster city, close to the Lancaster Rec. Center where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be speaking about healthcare Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Protesters supporting President Donald Trump gather on Fairview Ave. in Lancaster city, close to the Lancaster Rec. Center where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be speaking about healthcare Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden waves to members of the media after exiting his motorcade when he arrived for his visit at the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden waves to members of the media after exiting his motorcade when he arrived for his visit at the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday, June 25, 2020.
A member of the Secret Service wipes down a window on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's motorcade after he arrived for his visit at the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Protesters chanting "four more years" in support of President Donald Trump outside of the Lancaster Recreation Commission shout back at Black Lives Matter protesters on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday.
Protesters chanting outside of the Lancaster Recreation Commission shout back at supporters of President Donald Trump on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday.
Protesters chanting "four more years" in support of President Donald Trump outside of the Lancaster Recreation Commission shout back at Black Lives Matter protesters on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday.
Protesters chanting "four more years" in support of President Donald Trump outside of the Lancaster Recreation Commission shout back at Black Lives Matter protesters on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday.
Protesters chanting outside of the Lancaster Recreation Commission shout back at supporters of President Donald Trump on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday.
Protesters chanting "four more years" in support of President Donald Trump outside of the Lancaster Recreation Commission shout back at Black Lives Matter protesters on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday.
Protesters chanting "four more years" in support of President Donald Trump outside of the Lancaster Recreation Commission shout back at Black Lives Matter protesters on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday.
Protesters chanting "four more years" in support of President Donald Trump outside of the Lancaster Recreation Commission shout back at Black Lives Matter protesters on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Lancaster Recreation Commission to speak families about the Affordable Care Act Thursday.
BLM protestors the street in the front of Lancaster Recreation Center where the Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden visits and talk about access to affordable health care during a campaign stop Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster.
BLM protestors the street in the front of Lancaster Recreation Center where the Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden visits and talk about access to affordable health care during a campaign stop Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster.
BLM protestors the street in the front of Lancaster Recreation Center where the Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden visits and talk about access to affordable health care during a campaign stop Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster.
BLM protestors the street in the front of Lancaster Recreation Center where the Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden visits and talk about access to affordable health care during a campaign stop Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster.
Trump supporters protest as the Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden visits the Lancaster Recreation Commission to talk about access to affordable health care during a campaign stop Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster.
Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace speaks to the press as City Council President Ismail Smith Wade-El as the Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden visits the Lancaster Recreation Commission to talk about access to affordable health care during a campaign stop Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster.
22-year-old Jan Ritter, left, and Stacie Ritter, both of Manheim, speak to the media after having a conversations with Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at the Lancaster Recreation Commission to talk about access to affordable health care during a campaign stop Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges to the people in the park after he visits the Lancaster Recreation Commission to talk about access to affordable health care during a campaign stop Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the people after visits the Lancaster Recreation Commission to talk about access to affordable health care during a campaign stop Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden bids a goodbye after visiting the Lancaster Recreation Commission to talk about access to affordable health care during a campaign stop Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, listens to Laura Raslevich, of Pittsburgh, during a meeting with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster, Pa.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden folds his coat as he arrives to speak with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster, Pa.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, center, speaks to Stacie Ritter, right, and her son, Jan, during a meeting with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lancaster, Pa.
Lancaster County is a longtime Republican stronghold, and only a handful of Democratic presidential candidates have made campaign stops in the county since former President John F. Kennedy in 1960.
Lancaster city -- and its diverse population -- has long stood apart from the rest of the county as a Democratic bastion. It’s also been coined the “refugee capital of the world,” according to a 2017 BCC report.
Democrats have gained nearly 42,000 registered voters since 2000, while Republicans have gained only 2,500 voters to their majority of 166,279 voters,according to state Department of State data from November.
It could become an even split between Republicans and Democrats in the next 20 years,an LNP | LancasterOnline found last month.In 2000, the county's electorate was 61.6% Republican and 25.2% Democrat. Twenty years later, that 36.4-point gap has been slashed to 17.8, with Republicans losing ground and Dems gaining: 50.9% Republican to 33.1% Democrat. (About 16% of county voters are third party or nonaffiliated, up from 13.2% in 2000.)
Lancaster city Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El said the specific issue Biden came to speak about -- health care -- was a top issue for the city even before the COVID-19 pandemic.l Health care access has been a top issue for the city, which has a 26.5% poverty rate, he said.
'The ACA isn't perfect'
During the meeting, Biden said he remembered one of the attendees: Stacie Ritter, a Manheim mother of four who has several children with pre-existing conditions -- including cancer -- that sent her family into bankruptcy.
Ritter made it a point during the meeting to call the landmark law by its full name -- the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, according to pool reports. The act, an expansion of health care access, passed in 2010.
After meeting with Biden, she said the patient protection portion of the law is the “lynchpin” of the law, because everyone benefits from it.
Melissa Reed, a spokesperson for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign said in a statement following Biden's remarks that "Pennsylvanians haven't forgotten that healthcare premiums skyrocketed" under the Affordable Care Act.
"Meanwhile, President Trump has lowered prescription costs and is expanding affordable options for all," she added.
Meanwhile, outside of the recreation center, two groups of protesters – one side made up of Black Lives Matter demonstrators and the other supporters of President Donald Trump – showed up in crowds, with signs and chants.
A tractor-trailer with the faces of the president and Vice President Mike Pence that said “Re-Elect President Trump – Pence 2020” pulled into the street dividing the two lines of protesters.
Yaima Lopez, 31, or Lancaster City, said she is involved with Black Lives Matter movement to achieve systemic change.
“I love protesting, but it’s not just that,” she said. “It’s getting into rooms and speaking with the mayor, chief of police, the commissioner and really trying to get these laws changed so it’s equal for everyone and it’s not built to destroy the Black and Brown community.”