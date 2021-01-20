A local housing program advocate says more Lancaster County residents in danger of losing their homes will get help due to an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Biden extended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium through March — a protection for tenants who have faced economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive order comes after Biden’s transition team announced a $1.9 trillion economic relief plan last week, a package the new president will continue to push Congress to approve quickly.

“By extending the CDC moratorium for another two months, the county and community partners will be able to review the U.S. Treasury guidelines and develop a program that isn’t rushed, and is fully planned, unlike what we saw with the state’s Rent Relief Program,” said Justin Eby, deputy executive director of Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority.

Under the federal rule, protections are extended to tenants who have tried to obtain government rent assistance, who earn less than $99,000 a year and have experienced substantial loss in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic that prevents them from paying rent in full.

To qualify for the eviction moratorium, tenants must also declare that they would likely become homeless or be forced to live in cramped living conditions if evicted.

“I am happy to see this extension for the individuals and families that are in need because of the ongoing pandemic and hopeful that without a rush of evictions for another two months we are able to start assisting with much needed rental and utility payment assistance,” Eby said.

Tenants in Lancaster county who qualify for the CDC moratorium are protected from eviction until Feb. 12, a date that will likely change after Wednesday’s executive order.

Landlords’ concerns

The CDC order provides protections from the final possession of the property — eviction — by the landlord. However, the order does not stop landlords from filing complaints and, in Lancaster County, complaints can still make their way through the court system.

“The fundamental issue continues to be that landlords will have no effective mechanism to recover back rent from the small (but growing) number of delinquent tenants whenever unrestricted evictions are permitted again,” Brandon Conrad, an attorney with Saxton & Stump in Lancaster who represents landlords and property managers, wrote in an email Wednesday. “Meanwhile, their costs of ownership (mortgage, maintenance and repairs, insurance, taxes) accrue regardless of tenant payment.”

Landlords nationally have challenged the constitutionality of the federal moratorium in court, Conrad said.

“Essentially all tenants who communicate with their landlords, act in good faith in attempting to pay rent, including from publicly available sources, will avoid eviction even if the moratorium is not extended,” he added.

A new federal stimulus bill signed in December had extended the CDC moratorium from Dec. 31 to Jan. 31 and allocated $25 billion in rental and utility relief. Biden's proposed plan asks for about $30 billion in additional aid.