An Elizabethtown man left a bicyclist with 15 different bone fractures after striking him with a car and then driving away earlier this month, according to Elizabethtown Borough police.

Robert James Haldeman, 20, was charged with accidents involving personal injury, accidents involving injury while not licensed, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle and five traffic violations.

The bicyclist, Paul Gottfried, was riding north along South Mouth Joy Street in Elizabethtown when Haldeman struck him at East College Avenue at 8:06 a.m. on Aug. 8, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Haldeman then fled the scene.

Gottfried sustained a minor laceration to the top of his head, as well as abrasions to his elbow, police said. He was then transported to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where he later underwent surgery to repair eight broken ribs containing a total of 15 fractures. Doctors also believed Gottfried sustained a punctured lung that was deflated and filled with fluid.

Gottfried’s surgery took six hours, and involved inserting three metal plates into his chest.

Video footage provided by Elizabethtown College Security and nearby residences showed Gottfried riding his bicycle north through the intersection as Haldeman’s Nissan Altima came to a stop facing east, according to the affidavit. Haldeman hesitated before making a left northbound turn as Gottfried was already halfway through the intersection, striking Gottfried and causing him to flip over the vehicle’s hood and land on the ground. Haldeman then completed the turn and continued driving away on South Mount Joy Street.

Officers began searching the area for the Altima, eventually locating it in the 300 block of East Park Street, about two blocks away from the crash site, just before noon on Aug. 11, police said. The vehicle had a dent in the hood and scratches on its front bumper consistent with the crash.

The vehicle was then traced to Haldeman, who admitted to investigators that he had struck Gottfried and then fled the scene in fear because his inspection had expired and he did not have insurance, according to the affidavit. Haldeman’s driver’s license was also suspended in July 2020 for reasons not stated in the affidavit.

Haldeman was arrested Wednesday and is free on $250,000 unsecured bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Randall Miller on Sept. 21.