A 66-year-old bicyclist suffered "moderate injuries" after a vehicle hit him from behind around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Pequea Township police.

The incident happened in the 2100 of New Danville Pike, police said.

The Millersville man was riding his bike in the southbound lanes when a 29-year-old Denver woman driving a vehicle hit him from behind, police said.

Police said they're investigating the events leading up to the crash. No charges were filed as of Thursday morning.

The man was taken to the hospital, police said. Police did not provide his name.

Police reminded drivers that they must "provide at lease four feet of distance between their vehicle and the bicyclist and pass at a prudent and safe speed."