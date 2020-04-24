A 21-year-old man from Lancaster has severe head injuries after a vehicle hit him in the 2100 block of Willow Street Pike Thursday evening, according to West Lampeter Township police.

The man "was either riding or pushing a bicycle north on the Willow Street Pike when he was struck by a vehicle," police said.

The incident happened around 8:25 p.m. and the man was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, according to police.

Police said that the vehicle that hit the man did not stop and left the scene. The vehicle might have damage to the hood on the passenger's side, the front of the vehicle and possible the windshield.

Anyone that was in the area of Willow Street Pike between 8 and 8:45 p.m. is asked to call West Lampeter Police at 717-464-2421.

Police are also asking that anyone who might have seen a the man riding a bicycle in the area call police.

Willow Street Pike was closed between Millwood Road and Long Lane, according to 511pa.com.

