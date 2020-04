Willow Street Pike has been shutdown after a bicyclist was struck, according to radio dispatch.

The incident was reported around 8:27 p.m. in the 2000 block of Willow Street Pike, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Willow Street Pike was closed between Millwood Road and Long Lane, according to 511pa.com. All lanes are closed.

The man was described to be in his 40s, dispatch said, and was biking when he was hit.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County police news: