A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Sandy Hill Road in West Cocalico Township Tuesday morning, Ephrata police said.

Police said they plan to charge the driver of the car, Douglas Seymour, 41, of Stevens.

Seymour hit the bicyclist, identified as 63-year-old Anthony Zbrzezny, Binghampton, New York, around 6:58 a.m. police said.

Zbrzezny sustained severe injuries but not they are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Seymour hit Zbrzezny from behind, which "overtook" the bike, police said.

The bike had a rear red flashing light and police said that Zbrzezny was using the right side of the road.

