After 18 months on the job, John Bey has resigned as chief of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the city announced Thursday.

“I have determined that after 25 years of service to the Pennsylvania State Police plus my subsequent service with the US Air Force Reserves, Pennsylvania National Guard, and the City of Lancaster, I am ready to take a step back and celebrate these accomplishments,” Bey said in a statement issued by the city Thursday.

“I am grateful for Chief Bey’s service to Lancaster during a time of change and I am thrilled that Captain Mendez has agreed to take the significant work we have started into the next chapter. He has deep relationships both inside and outside of the bureau and is ready to lead,” Mayor Danene Sorace said in the statement.

Sorace appointed Capt. Richard Mendez as acting chief and intends to recommend his permanent appointment to council. Mendez, a lifelong city resident, has been on the police force 22 years. He has been a patrol officer, a member of the K-9 unit, the Selective Enforcement Unit, the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team and a platoon leader.

Sorace named Bey interim chief following the October 2020 departure of Jarrad Berkihiser after Sorace said she came to doubt that Berkihiser shared her vision for the direction of the department. That came after a summer of protests nationally and in Lancaster, where city officers were criticized for how they responded to protests sparked by the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer.

And it followed the police shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz, a man with a history of mental illness who came at a police officer while armed with a knife on Sept. 13, 2020, an event that sparked another round of protests in the city.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams concluded that the officer was justified in using deadly force against Muñoz and the police department said the officer followed department policies and training.

The release cited Bey's accomplishments, including expanding community engagement efforts, reorganizing community engagement efforts, maintaining the Community Police Working Group, reinstituting bike patrols, and re-opening the cadet program and working to diversify recruits. He also amended the oral interview portion of the application process to include unconscious bias training for the reviewers for the first time, developed a policy manual consistent with 21st century policing guidelines, an Internal Affairs evaluation and gap analysis and started the accreditation process with the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

Bey was a 25-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police and a chief master sergeant in the Air National Guard. After retiring from the state police, he served as police chief of Middletown for two years and four months. He left that job to become financial management superintendent for the 193rd Special Operations Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

Former city fire chief Scott Little, who knew Bey through the reserves, and asked him if he might pass his name on to Sorace as a potential candidate; Bey agreed.