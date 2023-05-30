Lancaster County officials are looking to replace the case management software used to track people incarcerated at the county jail, one outcome of a data-gathering exercise undertaken last year to help inform the design of a new jail.

The county currently uses software originally developed by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, an organization that supports county commissioners and lobbies on behalf of them in Harrisburg. But that software is limited in what it can do, according to Commissioner John Trescot, who said a new program could improve how the county tracks criminal defendants in jail.

“When we were doing our analysis of the needs assessment for the new jail, partly that's when it became so obvious that the current software was really limiting, because it was very hard to get information out of it to do the needs assessment,” Trescot said after a Tuesday public commissioners’ meeting.

Gathering crucial statistics – like the average stay of an inmate at Lancaster County Prison, and demographic breakdowns of the inmate population by race, age or mental health status – were possible to compile for the needs assessment, but not with the click of a mouse, Trescot said.

“We did it, but it was a lot more effort than you'd like to see,” the commissioner said.

Warden Cheryl Steberger did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Lancaster County’s transition to a new software has been sped up by an apparent sale of the CCAP software to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Earlier this year, Trescot said, CCAP informed counties that they would not be able to use the software after December.

A DHS spokesperson on Tuesday said the agency could not provide comment for this story in time for its publication, including any details on its apparent pending purchase from CCAP.

The commissioners are expected to vote today on an agreement with DHS to allow the county to continue using the current case-management software into next year, while it shops for and transitions to a replacement.

The cost to the county for keeping the software is nothing, but it’s contingent on DHS successfully acquiring the software development rights, according to language in the agreement.

Developed in the early 2010s, the CCAP case management software was designed to be a central repository for county agencies to access information about criminal defendants.

According to a 2017 CCAP newsletter, the UCM system, as it’s called, can be used by prosecutors, public defenders, probation officers and jail officials.

On Tuesday, Trescot said the Lancaster County district attorney’s office previously used the CCAP software but moved on because the office found it too limiting.