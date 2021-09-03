Bethany Christian Services, a faith-based nonprofit that supports vulnerable families in the United States and abroad, is starting a transitional foster care for unaccompanied children program in Reading. Reading was chosen for its large Latino and Spanish-speaking population, as the migrant children come from Spanish-speaking countries.

More than 1,380 unaccompanied children were released into Pennsylvania sponsor care between October 2020 and July, according to the federal Office of Refugee Settlement. The migrant children are sent by their parents to the United States, often with the name of a relative or family friend, to escape violence, poverty and unsafe condition in their country.

Bethany has a capacity of resettling 24 children at one time, with hopes of keeping siblings together. Each child stays with Bethany for 30 to 50 days as potential sponsors go through a vetting process that includes background checks, a home study and pre-service trainings. Bethany is working to place children with families as early as the end of September.

Foster parents receive a stipend from Bethany, funded by ORR. Anyone in northern Lancaster County or Reading who is interested in applying should contact Taylor Wasson-Kline at twasson-kline@bethanyorg. For more information, visit Bethany.org/Lancaster or Bethany.org/Reading.