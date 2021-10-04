Peak fall foliage in Lancaster County is still at least three weeks away, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The best foliage colors are expected to be three weeks to one month away, sometime in late October or early November, a Bureau of Forestry graphic shows. Leaves in Lancaster County and much of southern Pennsylvania will show no change during the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

Foliage across much of the state is already starting to change, expected to reach peak colors in two to three weeks. Peak season is only about a week away in some northern Pennsylvania counties where foliage is already approaching its best color.

While much of the state is still forest-green, “abundant rainfall throughout the growing season has primed Pennsylvania forests for a fantastic fall foliage season,” DCNR said.

Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than anywhere in the world, serving as the meeting ground between northern trees that flourish on mountain tops farther south and southern species that are at the northern limits of their range, according to DCNR. The state’s geographic position and varied topography support 134 species of trees and many more shrubs and vines that contribute to the fall display.

Eastern North America, the British Isles and parts of northwestern Europe and northeastern China and northern Japan are the only regions in the world that support deciduous forests that produce fall colors. Forests in other regions are either tropical or dominated by conifers.