Xander Amidon is embarrassed that he’s becoming known as “the kid who almost died because of vaping.”
But the Berks County 17-year-old is sharing his story anyway, hoping to save others.
“I just feel lucky that I am sitting here,” he said Monday. “Other people are going to have the same thing happen to them if they keep doing what they’re doing.”
By Tuesday afternoon, a Facebook post his mother Kari Ide wrote about his situation had been shared more than 1,800 times.
“The way they look, the flavors, and how easy it is to hide, it’s a perfect storm,” she wrote.
Her son is a great kid and his story is already having an impact, she said.
“A lot of his friends sent him videos of them destroying their vape pens and all those things, told him they were with him and they weren’t ever going to do it again.”
Amidon, a junior at Governor Mifflin High School, said about three weeks ago he got what he thought was a cold: runny nose, sore throat, tiredness.
At that point, he was in his third year of playing club rugby and had been vaping — some name-brand vapes containing nicotine and some black-market marijuana products containing THC — for about six months, he said.
Getting worse
On Sept. 21, he took a turn for the worse, waking up feverish and sweating. Ide’s friend who is a nurse listened to his lungs and didn’t hear anything amiss.
It was only then that she realized he had lost about 15 pounds since about the beginning of August, Ide said.
By that Saturday, Ide and Amidon said, he was so much worse that they went to the emergency department at Reading Hospital, where a chest X-ray came back clear.
They were told it was probably a viral illness that would run itself out, they said, and more testing by his primary care doctor that Monday didn’t find anything.
But two days later on Sept. 25, he felt worse and started coughing in a way that alarmed his mother, so they went back to the emergency room.
This time, they said, chest X-rays showed his lungs full of a whitish substance, and doctors said it was good they hadn’t waited any longer to come in.
Doctors are still trying to figure out how to treat issues caused by vaping, Ide and Amidon said, and after receiving treatments including oxygen, antibiotics and steroids, he was discharged on Saturday.
He turned his vaping supplies over for testing to the CDC, and at this point they don’t have a definitive answer on what caused his symptoms and whether they resulted from one specific product or exposure over time.
Reading Hospital has reported several cases of vaping-associated lung injury, with at least two requiring ventilator support by intubation.
Latest findings and advice
Nationally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention & Control said Friday about 77% of lung injury patients reported vaping products containing THC in the month before noticing symptoms.
But, according to the agency, about 57% of the patients had vaped nicotine-containing products, and 16% said they hadn’t vaped anything else in that time.
“While this investigation is ongoing, CDC recommends that you consider refraining from using e-cigarette, or vaping, products, particularly those containing THC,” the agency said.
It also advises against modifying vape products or buying them off the street.
The agency says reported symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever and abdominal pain, with some developing over days and others over several weeks.
“If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms like those reported in this outbreak, see a health care provider,” it says.
The agency is investigating 805 cases nationwide and said 12 deaths have been reported.
The state’s tally stands at nine confirmed and 12 probable cases, with 63 more under investigation. No deaths have been reported in Pennsylvania.
None of the confirmed cases have been linked to products obtained at Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana dispensaries, according to department of health spokesman Nate Wardle.
Uncertain road
Although home, Amidon is still weak, and the path ahead of him remains uncertain.
He’s eager to get back to rugby and what had been normal life, but acknowledges that’s not likely to happen any time soon.
“I never thought it would happen to me,” he said, noting that he figured the stuff he was getting was safe because he knew the person he was buying it from.
But, he said, “If you really think about it, he gets it from somewhere and then that person gets it — it just goes on and on.”
Ide says measures attempted to stop her son from vaping in the past include taking the door off his room, but she wishes she had done more.
“Stupid is what teenagers do; we all were there at one point,” she said. But, she says, with this, her son’s close call makes her worry that some people affected may never get a chance to look back.
Both of them expressed gratitude for the support they’ve felt from the community.
“I told him you don’t see it, but you’re making a difference and you’re helping people,” she said.