A Berks County man accused of stealing a Reading ambulance told authorities he didn’t feel like stopping when troopers in Lancaster County attempted to pull him over, according to state police.

Instead, Raymond Luis Gonzalez led police on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a tractor trailer, police said.

Gonzalez, 33, of Reading, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, driving without a license and four other traffic violations in Lancaster County, court records show. He was also charged with theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and recklessly endangering another person in Berks County.

An off-duty paramedic spotted Gonzalez driving the stolen ambulance on East Newport Road in Leacock Township at around 12:38 p.m. on Monday, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The paramedic followed Gonzalez until troopers were able to catch up with him near East Newport and South New Holland roads.

Gonzalez did not stop when troopers attempted to pull him over, instead beginning a pursuit where he reached speeds that more than doubled the posted speed limit, police said.

Gonzalez also entered the oncoming lane of traffic at multiple points during the chase “without due regard to other motorists on the roadway,” according to the affidavit. The chase ended when Gonzalez accelerated and then crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer on Newport Road near Poplar Street.

Gonzalez later told investigators he stole the ambulance because no one was in it, police said, saying he found the vehicle in the early morning hours and decided to drive on the “never ending winding road.”

Gonzalez said he saw troopers chasing him but he “just didn’t want to stop,” according to the affidavit.

Gonzalez also told authorities he accelerated into the back of the tractor trailer because he “wanted to leave because you guys were trying to pull me over,” police said.

Paramedics with the Reading Fire Department realized that the ambulance was stolen at around 11:30 a.m. Monday as they were tending for someone who called for medical help inside a Reading apartment building, according to Fire Chief William Stoudt Jr.

The ambulance’s theft did not have any adverse impact on the condition of the patient paramedics were treating, Stoudt said. The ambulance was later towed back to Reading where its damages, which Stoudt described as being serious, will be assessed.

Gonzalez’s attorney, Aaron Sontz, declined a request for comment.

Gonzalez was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $75,000 bail, according to court records. He will face a preliminary hearing in Lancaster County on May 24 before Judge Jonathan Heisse. A date has not been set for a preliminary hearing in Berks County.