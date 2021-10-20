A Berks County man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison by the U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Leeson for committing an armed bank robbery in Lancaster County in 2019.

Richard Garland Jones, 24, of Reading pleaded guilty in March to an indictment charging him with stealing approximately $117,000 from the Univest Bank and Trust Co. on 4250 Oregon Pike in Brownstown in April 2019, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Jones robbed the bank at gunpoint while Thomas Isaiah Walker, who also pleaded guilty in March, drove the getaway car. Jones’ gun turned out to be a pellet gun, according to police.

Police arrested Walker after he crashed the getaway car and caught Jones after a foot chase that went on for about a quarter of a mile. Officers found Jones with the $117,000 in cash, the pellet he had used in the robbery and other evidence.

Jones’ sentence includes five years of supervised release after he is out of prison. Walker was scheduled for sentencing Wednesday but his case is under seal, according to court records.

“This may not be common knowledge so it bears repeating: robbing a bank – armed or not – is a serious federal crime which will result in a significant prison sentence for everyone involved,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams said in the release. “In this case, the defendants may have been after easy money, but Jones is now losing years of his life to a federal prison sentence. It is not worth it.”

The West Earl Township Police Department, the Akron Borough Police Department, the East Cocalico Township Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.