A Berks County man nearly struck a police vehicle during a high speed chase in Earl Township, according to New Holland police.

Christopher Mark Wells, 29, of Morgantown, was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and seven summary traffic offenses.

Wells refused to stop when officers attempted to pull him over after they saw him driving a Yamaha motorcycle displaying a license plate belonging to a Harley Davidson at North Shirk Road and West Main Street at 10:06 p.m. on May 16, police said in a news release.

A chase began, with Wells reaching top speeds of 74 mph, running through a red light and multiple stop signs and nearly striking an unmarked police vehicle that had its lights activated on his way to a residence in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue, where he abandoned the motorcycle and fled on foot, police said.

The residence where the motorcycle was abandoned was later discovered to belong to a relative of Wells, according to the news release. The motorcycle had been used to flee from police in prior incidents.

Wells had multiple active warrants for his arrest at the time of the incident for previous instances where he fled from authorities, police said. His driver’s license was also suspended due to a prior DUI.

Wells has previously pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence and other drug and traffic offenses stemming from an incident in 2019, court records show.