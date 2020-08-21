The Berks County district attorney seized 57 illegal gambling devices from an unlicensed mini-casino in Kenhorst.

The raid at Windfall Amusements 777 included multiple “games of skill” devices, which Pennsylvania State Police have long maintained are illegal gambling devices. Skill game manufacturers and operators - specifically Pace-O-Matic that operates “Pennsylvania Skill” machines - say they are distinctly different from slot machines and have requested that the General Assembly regulate them.

Several cases are working their way through Commonwealth Court to decide whether the machines are illegal, and the Legislature is working on a measure that would bring skill games under the purview of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and tack on a tax on the currently-unregulated devices.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams also announced Friday during a press conference that along with the illegal gambling devices, his office seized $67,768 from the illegal gambling parlor Adams expects to file charges at a later date, he added.

Police did not seize any “Pennsylvania Skill” machines during the raid, but seized multiple “skill games” from other operators. According to Windfall Amusements 777’s website, the unlicensed gambling parlor operating out of a shopping center operated multiple “skill games” from game developer Banilla Games.

“Pennsylvania Skill” machines, operated by Georgia-based company Pace-O-Matic argue they are the only court-adjudicated skill game in Pennsylvania because of a 2014 Beaver County court ruling, and have been the main supporter asking the Legislature to regulate them.

Pennsylvania State Police Captain James Jones said during the press conference that all skill machines share the same characteristics and that the software in these machines are ever-changing, and that there is no way to ensure that these games are fair.

“We don’t know what the payout percentages are, we don’t know if they’re fair to the citizens of the commonwealth because there are no safeguards, they’re not inspected, they’re not certified,” Jones said. “That’s our duty to the citizens of the commonwealth: to protect them from these unlicensed, unregistered devices.”