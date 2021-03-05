The Berks County Coroner's office is searching for the next of kin of a man who was pronounced dead on Thursday in Wyomissing.

Craig S. Detterline, 60, was pronounced dead in a Holiday Inn hotel in Wyomissing at 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, according to deputy coroner Melissa Spuhler.

Detterline had checked into the hotel on Wednesday, Spuhler said. He was homeless.

"The death is under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious," Spuhler said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner's office (610) 478-3280 ext. 3289.