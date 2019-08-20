The owner of a Berks County construction business was fined $12,500 for falsifying water test results in Quarryville and Wyomissing in 2016 and 2017.

Pennsylvania’s attorney general announced Tuesday that Matthew Barrasso pleaded guilty to charges including violating the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Barrasso, 43, of Mohnton, was sentenced to three years probation.

His company, Barrasso Excavations Inc., installed new water mains in Quarryville in 2016 and Wyomissing in 2017. In each case he falsified lab reports for water samples, according to the attorney general’s office.

The project in Quarryville involved replacing a water main line along South Hess Street and Park Avenue — where Quarryville Elementary School, several businesses and homes are located.

He was accused of altering the results of the lab reports from positive to negative for total coliform.

An investigation found that he changed lab results to indicate samples from the Wyomissing water main were negative for total coliform and E. coli, according to the attorney general’s office.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Other charges Barrasso pleaded guilty to include tampering with Public Records, forgery and unsworn falsification.