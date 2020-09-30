An arrest warrant was recently issued for suspended Lancaster County funeral director Andrew T. Scheid after he failed to attend a preliminary hearing.

Magisterial District Judge Denise Commins issued the bench warrant and canceled the hearing for a criminal charge of writing a bad check.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Scheid had not turned himself in to authorities, according to a court clerk.

Scheid was recently in district court for other criminal charges, including four felony counts of tampering public records and four misdemeanor counts of abuse of corpse. He waived a Sept. 21 hearing to county court, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 23, according to court documents.

Friday’s preliminary hearing relates to a charge in which prosecutors say Scheid knowingly provided a $7,500 check to a Leola-based burial vault supplier despite not having the funds available in his bank account.

The supplier, Evans Eagle Burial Vaults, later attempted to recover the money in certified letters to Scheid but never received a response, according to charging documents.