Two Lancaster County companies will receive an investment from Ben Franklin Technology Partners that will allow them to further develop and commercialize new products and/or software applications or stabilize operations in a long-standing manufacturing business.

ERApeutics, a physician-led cognitive health company that is commercializing a high-nutrient, low-calorie beverage made from walnuts, will receive $150,000. The company makes Evermind, a plant-based drink designed to foster brain health. The company was founded in Manheim Township in 2018 by Dr. Jordan Balencic and his wife Tessa. Ben Franklin previously invested $150,000 in the company.

Lancaster-based Boostpoint will receive $100,000. The company developed a business-to-business platform that connects growing companies with qualified candidates for all their open positions. In 2020, Ben Franklin loaned Boostpoint $100,000 over 10 years, which could be converted to equity. In 2019, Boostpoint was awarded first place in TechCelerator Pitch Presentation Finale along with $7,000. Co-founded by Sam Beiler and Jared Neff, Boostpoint grew out of Beiler’s experience doing marketing for Equipter, a Leola firm begun by his father, Aaron, which makes debris collection equipment for roofers.

The two Lancaster-area firms were among 11 companies located in central and northern Pennsylvania that were approved for funding in June. The Ben Franklin program, the largest early-stage investor in the region, has been investing in tech startups and small manufacturers for nearly 40 years. It is an initiative of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and funded by the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority.