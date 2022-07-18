Editor's note: David Sinopoli was arrested for Lindy Sue Biechler's murder on July 18, 2022, thanks to the assistance of Parabon NanoLabs.

On Monday, Lancaster became one of the first communities in the nation to make an arrest on a decades-old murder case thanks to new “genetic genealogy” analysis.

The analysis by Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs resulted in Raymond C. Rowe, a local disc jockey known as “DJ Freez,” being charged in the December 1992 murder of school teacher Christy Mirack.

Here’s what we know about that analysis and its use.

How exactly did investigators use DNA to connect Rowe to the crime?

DNA taken from Mirack’s body and on the carpet under her body was used to create a profile on GEDmatch, a public database intended to help people find family members.

That found connections to an unspecified relative of Rowe’s, and further analysis identified Rowe as a possible suspect.

Undercover investigators then got Rowe’s DNA from chewing gum and a water bottle he had used, and testing confirmed that it matched the original DNA from the crime scene, Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said Monday.

How many arrests has this new analysis facilitated?

The type of analysis hit the spotlight in April, when it resulted in the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo in the “Golden State Killer” case in California.

Parabon was not involved in that case, but started offering analysis in May. According to the company, Rowe’s arrest is the third it has facilitated.

“Other agencies are using Parabon’s genetic genealogy findings and are in the final stages of their investigations, but no arrests have been made yet,” an emailed statement from the company said.

The previous two arrests related to Parabon’s work were both in Washington state cases that had been cold for decades; the men arrested were William Earl Talbott II and Gary Hartman.

Additionally, Parabon said, while news of the Mirack case was breaking in Lancaster County on Monday, a law enforcement agency in Texas announced that with Parabon’s help it had linked the 1981 murder of Virginia Freeman to James Otto Earhart, who was executed in 1999 for the kidnapping and murder of 9-year-old Kandy Janell Kirtland.

Did the Parabon images of a possible Mirack suspect, released in November, lead to Rowe’s arrest?

No, it was a separate service that Parabon calls “genetic genealogy.”

How closely did the Parabon images resemble Rowe?

Here are DNA-based “snapshots” of Christy Mirack's killer as he might have looked at age 25, 45 and 55 — and here’s the mug shot of 49-year-old Rowe.

Law enforcement has been using DNA for a long time. Is this different?

Yes. Parabon describes the differences as follows.

Standard law enforcement DNA investigation uses STR (Short Tandem Repeat) analysis and searches government-owned databases such as CODIS (Combined DNA Index System).

Parabon does atDNA SNP (autosomal DNA single-nucleotide polymorphisms) analyses that “contain vastly more information,” thus “allowing genetic relatedness to be detected at a far greater distance,” and searches a public database called GEDmatch.

Also, Parabon says, it cross-references with vital records, existing family trees and newspaper archives “to expedite the analysis.”

Once a likely suspect has been identified, standard DNA testing is then needed to confirm the match.

What are atDNA SNPs?

The company says, “Unlike other genetic markers, such as mitochondrial DNA or Y chromosome DNA, atDNA is inherited from all ancestral lines and passed on by both males and females and thus can be used to compare any two individuals, regardless of how they are related.

The company notes that atDNA SNPs “are more difficult to obtain from forensic samples.”

How close do the family ties need to be?

CeCe Moore, who leads Parabon’s genetic genealogy unit, said to narrow the field to a likely suspect, “We do not need the suspect or their immediate family to have tested; most often we’re working with second or third cousin matches.”

Does Parabon use consumer databases like Family Tree DNA, 23andMe and Ancestry?

No. The company says it uses only GEDmatch.

Was Rowe’s DNA released publicly as part of the investigation?

Parabon CEO Steve Armentrout said in the press conference Monday that all use of GEDmatch was “consistent with the site policy” and that the file the company uploaded was set to private.

“At no time did anyone have access to that genetic file, nor could they see it, nor did it show up on any GEDmatch searches,” he said.

Armentrout also said that GEDmatch is specifically designed to help people find genetic relatives, has a policy that users must agree to allow law enforcement usage, and that people putting their files on the site are doing so proactively and accepting GEDmatch’s terms of service.

The handout also said that given the policies “and the amount of press surrounding the Golden State Killer case and its use of genetic genealogy,” Parabon “believes that participants are now aware that these databases could be used for law enforcement purposes.”

How many other cases is Parabon analyzing?

Nationwide, Parabon says it has screened about 120 cases, and is investigating dozens of them, but cannot disclose agencies or jurisdictions involved.

In May, the company said it had screened about 100 samples and estimated that two-thirds of them could be solved — roughly 20 percent with just genetic genealogy, and 40 percent with additional assistance from law enforcement, “which may have access to records and information that is not available to our genealogists.”

Locally, Lancaster County District Attorney office spokesman Brett Hambright said in an email that it is “in the process of assessing cases that could qualify,” but would not specify which those are, or say how many of the roughly three dozen unsolved homicides since 1992 involved DNA evidence.

Lancaster city police spokesman Lt. Bill Hickey in an email declined to discuss specific investigative steps, but wrote, “We will always explore and exhaust all available techniques and avenues in open cases.”

Capt. James D. Shank of East Lampeter Township Police said in an email that it hadn’t used Parabon for other cases, “as it is relatively new.”

How much did the analysis cost?

Hambright said the bill came to $2,000.

Is this approach controversial?

Yes.

“Most people will applaud the use of genetic genealogy for bringing cases like this to closure, but some will not,” Armentrout said Monday. “Critics have raised privacy concerns over the use of genetic genealogy, mostly founded on misunderstandings on how the process works and the data involved.”

He said he has uploaded his own information to GEDmatch and made it publicly available for searching.

Rockne “Rock” P. Harmon, a retired prosecutor from California who has written and lectured extensively on the admissibility of DNA evidence, in a phone interview Tuesday called the case “fascinating.”

Harmon said he doesn’t see anything to challenge legally in the process “unless law enforcement somehow violated this guy’s Fourth Amendment rights once they got onto him.”