The weather must have known mud sale season was coming.

In the days leading up to the Strasburg Mud Sale, auction organizers battled through freezing temperatures one day and unusually warm weather the next, while keeping an eye on the merchandise and hot-potato-ing the food on the grounds of the Strasburg Fire Company. 

Around 150 volunteers set up four massive, white tents on Tuesday, unloaded a vast array of consigned items on Wednesday and Thursday, and prepared enough food to feed thousands on Friday. 

The 48th annual sale at 203 W. Franklin St. on Friday and Saturday kickstarted the six-month season, the first of 17 sales in Lancaster County. Thousands of people attend mud sales in the county each year, selling and buying anything from antique furniture and quilts to homemade chicken barbeque and strawberry pies. Named after the frequently muddy conditions in rural Lancaster in the spring, Amish communities started mud sales in the 1960s to help support volunteer fire companies. 

On Thursday afternoon, David Church, 58, of Lancaster, drove into the fire station in his pickup truck, carrying an antique stove and a small table. He said when he was in the middle of spring cleaning, he remembered the mud sale last year and decided to donate. 

Church said he has gone to mud auctions throughout Lancaster since he was 25, as a contractor looking for materials. 

“Windows, doors, lumber, you know, stuff like that,” Church said. “I'm looking for more windows this time around. That's where I'm heading next.”

Strasburg’s sale was expected to draw 4,000 to 5,000 people and around 2,000 buyers, Fire Chief John Stoltzfus said. He predicted the fire company would make $60,000 to $70,000 in profit, with about $40,000 of that coming from consignment and the rest from food sales. 

“One person could bring one thing, and the same person can also bring 30 things,” Stoltzfus said. “Some people just come for the food, which you don’t get a buyer's number for.” 

The auction accepted any and all donations from Wednesday morning until Friday at 3:30 p.m. The consignments are kept in tents around the property, except quilts, which are stored inside the firehouse. 

Retailers also donate to mud sales, including Polly Furniture and Sander’s Nursery. This year’s donations included a lot of outdoor furniture as well as waist-high shrubbery. 

Because of the large number of antiques, a group of firefighters stay at the firehouse overnight, keeping watch over the merchandise. 