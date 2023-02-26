With 24 pounds of Swiss cheese and 170 lbs. of ham, Grace Snyder, center, and Amish volunteers help make 1,750 ham and cheese sandwiches for the Strasburg Fire Company spring mud sale on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. 100 pounds of salami, 95 lbs. of bologna, 180 lbs. of lettuce, 180 lbs. tomatoes and 50 lbs. of onions, will be used for subs. 950 pounds of chicken went into 350 gallons of chicken corn soup, 1,225 legs and 892 half chickens will be sold as BBQ on the day of the sale.
With 24 pounds of Swiss cheese and 170 lbs. of ham, Grace Snyder, Joyce Patzer and Amish volunteers help make 1,750 ham and cheese sandwiches for the Strasburg Fire Company spring mud sale on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. 100 pounds of salami, 95 lbs. of bologna, 180 lbs. of lettuce, 180 lbs. tomatoes and 50 lbs. of onions, will be used for subs. 950 pounds of chicken went into 350 gallons of chicken corn soup, 1,225 legs and 892 half chickens will be sold as BBQ on the day of the sale.
Amishmen volunteers make 350 gallons of chicken corn soup for the Strasburg Fire Company spring mud sale on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. 950 pounds of chicken was cooked Thursday for the soup, the corn was frozen in August of last year for the sale that provides between one quarter to one third of the companies operating funds.
Corn that was frozen in August of last year will go into the 350 gallons of chicken corn soup for the Strasburg Fire Company spring mud sale on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. 950 pounds of chicken was cooked Thursday for the soup. The spring sale provides between one quarter to one third of the companies operating funds.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Quilts are hung from the wall inside Strasburg Fire Company, as preparations are under under way for the mud sale Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A youngster looks at quilted place mats, as preparations are under under way for the mud sale at Strasburg Fire Company Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Quilts are labeled with numbers as they’re being arranged for the mud sale at Strasburg Fire Company Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Carriages that will be sold at the mud sale, sit outside Strasburg Fire Company Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A sofa and other items are brought in on a horse drawn wagon for the mud sale at Strasburg Fire Company Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Tyler O’ Connor, left, and Dave Church move a table to a tent for the mud sale at Strasburg Fire Company Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Quilts hang on the wall above firefighters’ helmets inside Strasburg Fire Company, as reparations are under under way for the mud sale Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A poly chair is carried into place, as preparations are under under way for the mud sale at Strasburg Fire Company Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Pieces of poly furniture are moved into place, as reparations are under under way for the mud sale at Strasburg Fire Company Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A lift is used to move items for the mud sale at Strasburg Fire Company Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
The weather must have known mud sale season was coming.
In the days leading up to the Strasburg Mud Sale, auction organizers battled through freezing temperatures one day and unusually warm weather the next, while keeping an eye on the merchandise and hot-potato-ing the food on the grounds of the Strasburg Fire Company.
Around 150 volunteers set up four massive, white tents on Tuesday, unloaded a vast array of consigned items on Wednesday and Thursday, and prepared enough food to feed thousands on Friday.
The 48th annual sale at 203 W. Franklin St. on Friday and Saturday kickstarted the six-month season, the first of 17 sales in Lancaster County. Thousands of people attend mud sales in the county each year, selling and buying anything from antique furniture and quilts to homemade chicken barbeque and strawberry pies. Named after the frequently muddy conditions in rural Lancaster in the spring, Amish communities started mud sales in the 1960s to help support volunteer fire companies.
On Thursday afternoon, David Church, 58, of Lancaster, drove into the fire station in his pickup truck, carrying an antique stove and a small table. He said when he was in the middle of spring cleaning, he remembered the mud sale last year and decided to donate.
Church said he has gone to mud auctions throughout Lancaster since he was 25, as a contractor looking for materials.
“Windows, doors, lumber, you know, stuff like that,” Church said. “I'm looking for more windows this time around. That's where I'm heading next.”
Strasburg’s sale was expected to draw 4,000 to 5,000 people and around 2,000 buyers, Fire Chief John Stoltzfus said. He predicted the fire company would make $60,000 to $70,000 in profit, with about $40,000 of that coming from consignment and the rest from food sales.
“One person could bring one thing, and the same person can also bring 30 things,” Stoltzfus said. “Some people just come for the food, which you don’t get a buyer's number for.”
The auction accepted any and all donations from Wednesday morning until Friday at 3:30 p.m. The consignments are kept in tents around the property, except quilts, which are stored inside the firehouse.
Retailers also donate to mud sales, including Polly Furniture and Sander’s Nursery. This year’s donations included a lot of outdoor furniture as well as waist-high shrubbery.
Because of the large number of antiques, a group of firefighters stay at the firehouse overnight, keeping watch over the merchandise.
Jonathan Stoltzfus, a volunteer fireman with Strasburg, works to connect the roof portion of a platform that serves as the office during the Strasburg Fire Company mud sale on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.