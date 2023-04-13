The Lancaster Public Library is just under a month away from opening its new location at Ewell Plaza, and library executive director Lissa Holland is giving LNP | LancasterOnline an exclusive look inside.

The library, formerly on North Duke Street, is next to the Christian Street Garage, as well as the Imperial Restaurant and the soon-to-open Busy Bodies Play Café.

The library is expected to open sometime in late May.

The current building, located at 125 N. Duke Street is set to serve its last patrons on April 19; the library is open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. that day. During the move, the library will be closed to the public.

This closure will remain in effect until the new building opens. Library materials borrowed after April 5, will not be due while the library is closed. Due dates will be extended to Monday, June 12. During the closure period, access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, and other e-resources will remain available.

The library secured $3.25 million in state grants for the project and reserved $3.5 million from the library’s savings account to help fund the interior construction, according to library officials. Private donors also put forth $3.5 million toward the project.

The creation of Ewell Plaza was overseen by the Lancaster Parking Authority. The five-year, $34 million effort renovated the area formerly known as Lancaster Square to create the plaza, a 325-space parking garage and the new retail spaces.