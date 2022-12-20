Around this time of year, the Salvation's Army’s red kettles are everywhere -- stashed in the corner of a busy promenade, with the bell ringer smiling and tipping a cap to everyone that passes, whether the passers-by return the smile or not.

And, of course, there’s the ever-present jingling from the bell-ringers.

For well over a century, the Salvation Army has been operating its seasonal “Red Kettle Campaign.” For a small fraction of that time, I’ve been curious about what an actual day in the life of a bell ringer might look like. The average person only sees the scene for a few seconds, at best – entering or leaving a store, rooting around in your pocket for loose change or quickening your step to avoid eye contact.

I have been both, and I decided this was the year to see what the other side of that equation looks like.

According to Salvation Army of Lancaster Corps Officer Evita Leach-Colon, the organization has 14 people out per day at locations such as Shady Maple Smorgasbord, Park City Center and, where I would be stationed for the day, the Walmart Supercenter in Ephrata.

Bell ringers consist of both volunteer ranks and paid staff.

“(You have to) be outgoing,” said Leach-Colon about what qualities Salvation Army bell ringers have in common. “We can put anyone outgoing in the mall, but JC Penney's downstairs doesn't bring in a lot of money ... there is one volunteer who is the only one that can really bring in money there, so that's her spot. So, that's the thing — outgoing, talkative, reliable. You can't be shy.”

The right way to ring the bell

Joe Guzman, 58, of Lancaster city, is not shy, which made him an ideal candidate to shadow for my volunteer day. I pulled up to Walmart to begin my shift at 10:30 a.m. on a Friday and found Guzman, smiling and ringing his bell in full Salvation Army officer uniform, from the flat cap down to black dress shoes. He provided me with a Salvation Army beanie and pullover sweater, as to look the part.

My first of two sets of bells for the day were what most would call a traditional “dinner bell” — just a small wooden handle connected to the bell metal. In high school band and orchestra, I took joy in playing what is called “auxiliary percussion,” anything from a triangle to a wood chime. For that reason, I came into the day wrists blazing, ready to ring that thing for hours with nary a bead of sweat to be found.

Not 10 minutes in, Guzman told me that my style of ringing — hand clasped fully around the wooden handle, jingling and jangling without a care — was going to wear out my wrists quickly. He instead instructed me to hold the top of the whistle between my pointer and middle fingers and move those back and forth, almost the way a drummer might begin the twiddling of drumsticks.

The switch allowed me to focus on the comings and goings of the people much more intently.

For better or worse, there is nothing more disarming than a stranger looking you in the eyes and saying “Hello!”

I would see a family, or a set of grandparents, list in hand, ready to make the best of a mid-afternoon shopping trip, and a “Hello!” would usually stop them in their tracks. Almost everyone would respond in kind but not necessarily stop to drop money in the coffer.

Some would say hello and rush by hurriedly, only to double back with a few clanging coins. Others promised a future return and would emerge an hour later with a full cart and change to be deposited.

Guzman also pointed out regulars, such as a guy he only referred to as Root Beer Man, who delivered us both a handful of individually wrapped root beer candies from his pocket. Those candies were supplemented with a few Maple Donuts from Guzman’s car as the sustenance for the shift.

Sweet sound of tintinnabulation

Eventually, I transitioned from the high pitch of the single dinner bell to a set of beautiful sleigh bells, originally assembled by Fisher’s Harness Shop in Ronks. I later spoke with Amos Miller at the shop, who told me that the Salvation Army of Lancaster commissioned 36 sets of sleigh bells from the store for the season.

Instead of one measly bell, I suddenly had the richness of six bells, all jangling at a lower — and more seasonable and pleasing — tone. Whereas the first bell cuts through the din of noise and almost commands you to pay attention, the jangling of Fishers’ sleigh bells created a warmer aura that I genuinely believe encouraged more people to put their money in the box. I would later learn that there is an actual word for the pleasing sound of bells, and I encourage you to read it aloud with me now — “tintinnabulation.”

After hours of standing and ringing, I found that the smile that accompanies a monetary donation begins to look exactly the same, whether the person walking up has a handful of nickels or a crisp, rolled up 20-dollar bill.

The Salvation Army is an evangelical Christian organization, and it was not rare for someone to walk up and offer a prayer, a Bible verse or, in one case, a pitch for the spiritual power provided by regular daily meditation. Guzman himself, a Marine veteran and volunteer with the Salvation Army for many years, says that he is able to withstand his bad back and ankles to stand three days a week each December because of his faith in Jesus Christ.

“Yes, it’s about feeding people, and making sure that they have coats are warm,” Guzman said,” “But it’s mostly about spreading the love.”

According to Leach-Colon, the Salvation Army of Lancaster’s donation goal for the year is $125,000. The organization had reached $85,000 by Dec. 9, Leach-Colon said Monday. They expect to reach their goal by year’s end.

Nearing 5 p.m., the gentle lull of the sleigh bell was omnipresent in all thoughts and functions. No word uttered between Guzman and me, or passers-by and me, existed without it, and I began to wonder if I could exist without it, either. When the overhead lights kicked on, I gave my Salvation Army gear back to Guzman and became just another passer-by again.

I’m not sure that I’ll be ringing a bell at any time soon, but I know enough now to at least flash a smile and give a proper “Hello!” the next time I hear that sweet, sweet tintinnabulation.