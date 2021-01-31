When it comes to the taxes they’ll pay to fund their public schools, property owners in the Manheim Township School District may not notice much of a difference later this year.

Their annual property tax bills will come in June, and they’ll send off their payments in July.

But the school district’s taxpayers might be curious to know that they collectively paid $162,000 to settle who collects those school taxes. And they may wonder: What was the point of a legal battle that ultimately went to the state’s highest court — and which the district lost in each round?

Your Watchdog writer spent a good number of hours trying to answer that question. He can say, unequivocally, that the two sides in this $162,000 dispute believe they were doing what was right. That dollar figure, by the way, is the amount the school district spent defending itself from a lawsuit filed by Patricia Kabel, the township’s elected tax collector.

For years — at least since 1997 — the school district collected its taxes in-house. Many districts across the state do the same, claiming it’s more efficient if they do it themselves.

The catch, however, is that state law says tax collectors should do that work.

Statutory authority

Kabel, who first took office in 2014, said that as she learned more about her duties and tax law, she discovered that she was not only responsible for collecting the school taxes but was liable if there was a problem.

“I’m an elected official who is guided by law. But they are officials who have to follow the school code,” Kabel said.

Kabel is also the tax collector for the township and county taxes owed by township residents, a job she’s been able to do without issue.

Kabel said she tried to talk with school district officials about the issue before she was reelected in 2017. After winning her second term, she brought up the idea of transitioning school tax collection back to her. At that point, she said, the conversation quickly turned to a request that she deputize the school district to collect its own taxes.

“They were assuming that that’s what I would do,” she said. “There was never any indication they would ask me what I thought or if there was an alternative.”

Sherry Labs, president of the Pennsylvania State Tax Collectors’ Association, explained that Kabel was doing what the law requires.

“Tax collectors cannot disclaim a portion of their jobs,” Labs said in a phone interview.

Kabel said she didn’t see any point in continuing her discussions with the district. Her next step, prompted by her understanding that state law was on her side, was to sue the school district.

“It’s a legal conundrum for a tax collector to deputize the school because I am liable for that revenue and no school employee is going to answer to me,” she said. “They’re going to answer to their employer.”

The district had maintained that collecting its taxes via a bank drop box saved taxpayers money. Kabel doesn’t agree. Though the bank turns the money over daily to the district, the bank doesn’t say who paid — matching payments to taxpayers is work that falls on the district’s paid staff.

Tax collectors, Kabel noted, do not get a salary or benefits. The compensation they do get, she said, still costs much less than what the school district spends to do the same work.

By law, she explained, the school district sets a tax collector’s compensation. In the case at hand, Kabel said, the district had set the rate at 15 cents per bill — a rate in place since 1997. That rate wasn’t reasonable, Kabel contended.

And that also factored into her lawsuit.

“If the taxing district sets a compensation that is egregious, the only mechanism to address it, by court and statute … is to file suit,” said Labs of the tax collectors association. “That is the only ability a collector has to challenge their compensation. That’s the important part.”

By contrast, Kabel is paid 75 cents for every county tax bill she collects. Manheim Township, meanwhile, pays her a flat rate of $9,000, which, with some 14,400 parcels, works out to about 63 cents a bill.

School district spokesperson Marcie Brody said Kabel could have approached the district about compensation before filing her first suit in November 2017.

That wasn’t practical, according to Kabel. The district had already reaffirmed the 15 cents per bill rate in February 2017, before she ran for office. So the only way to seek to change it, she said, was in court.

And Kabel won. In July 2019, President Judge David Ashworth affirmed Kabel’s role as tax collector and ordered the district to increase her pay. The district appealed, losing again in last August and finally with the state Supreme Court refusing to hear the district’s final appeal earlier this month.

As the dust settles

The reader would be forgiven for thinking the issue is finally resolved.

Alas, your Watchdog writer must reveal, that’s not the case.

Kabel, as of now, cannot collect taxes owed to the school district because she does not have the required bond. She is bonded for township and county taxes.

Kabel says the district has held up her ability to get the bond and she’s hoping that can be worked out.

“If I had the bond immediately, I would have been collecting the past four years,” she said.

Brody said while the district pays for the bond, it otherwise doesn’t have anything to do with issuing it; instead, that’s up to the insurer.

There is some movement though. On Jan. 21, the district approved a rate of 75 cents for every property tax bill processed by Kabel. At 14,400 parcels, that would be about $10,800 in payments for processing school taxes.

And Brody points out the $162,000 in legal costs was used to defend the district against Kabel’s suit.

The Watchdog wondered: Could school districts seek to change the law if they believe they can save money collecting in-house?

Kabel doesn’t think that’s a good idea.

“Now, we can talk philosophically, ‘Should a taxing body collect their own taxes?’ Probably not,” she said, noting that the U.S. Congress sets taxes, but the IRS collects them. Closer to home, the General Assembly in Harrisburg sets state taxes, but the revenue department collects them.

“It’s checks and balances,” Kabel said, noting the check on tax collectors is at the ballot box.

Brody said the district isn’t currently seeking a legislative change.

In 2018, state Sen. Scott Martin had introduced legislation that would have enabled local taxing bodies to collect their own taxes, but it didn’t become law. A spokesperson for Martin said the senator is evaluating whether to reintroduce the bill this session.

