The Pennsylvania Farm Show continues through Saturday with a packed schedule of events, panels and livestreams that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

Wednesday's lineup kicks off at 7 a.m. with the National Anthem and features 26 scheduled panels or events throughout the day.

The complete schedule can be found here. Many of the events can be viewed on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

Kicking off the mornings daily are two live cams that allow you to see some busy bees and ducklings. The cams run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Check out the ducks (they may be napping, we never know)

And the bees (who always seem to be busy)

11 a.m.

Ice cream in a bag

Get the ingredients ready to make ice cream in a bag with a STEM demonstration from Haley England, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Here is the recipe in advance so that you can gather the ingredients and be ready to make some of the frozen treat.

This will be available on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

1:30 p.m.

Celebrity Milkshake Contest

Six media teams from across the state will compete in People's Choice category in the Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off milkshake contest.

Media from WPMT, WTAJ and WXTU-FM in Philadelphia will present and describe their original milkshake creation streamed live on American Dairy Association North East's Facebook page.

Viewers will then have until Friday, Jan. 15 to vote for the team whose milkshake they'd most like to recreate. The winner of the Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off will be announced on Saturday, Jan. 16.

3 p.m.

Dairy farm tour

Get a peek behind the scenes of Maple Bottom Farm, outside Dawson in Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Victoria Baker will explain why Guernsey milk is a golden color, why they are forming a Guernsey coop with other breeders, and how Maple Bottom Farm has diversified its operation to keep it a profitable dairy farm into the future.

4:30 p.m.

Let's Make Dessert

Need a sweet treat? Learn how to make a Classic Cheesecake with Sweet Potato and Pecan Caramel Topping with Van French, Assistant Executive Pastry Chef, The Hotel Hershey, Hershey.

French serves several five-star hotels in Philadelphia and also competed in Season 2 Food Network's "Cake Wars" in 2016 and competed in the 2018 season of Food Network's "Wedding Cake Championship."

Review the recipe in advance to have ingredients ready to cook along with French.

This will be available on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

7 p.m.

Goodnight Story

Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman will wrap up the day with a reading of "We Are All Better Together."