Bed & breakfast owner appeals Manheim Township's OK of 76-acre Oregon Village development

A bed and breakfast owner has appealed Manheim Township’s approval of the 76-acre Oregon Village housing and commercial development.

Mary Bolinger, owner of the five-bedroom Olde Oregon Farmhouse, 1383 E. Oregon Road, alleges the township commissioners failed to identify historic sites near the proposed two-site development, as their zoning ordinance requires.

Bolinger, in an 11-page notice of appeal to Lancaster County Court, also alleges that her business will suffer from a reduction of drive-by traffic due to the proposed relocation of East Oregon Road and that the development will “detract from the aesthetic of the historic properties in the Village of Oregon.”

She also expressed concern that construction-related blasting could damage her property.

Bolinger is not alone in appealing the decision. The owner of Reflections Restaurant and two farmers are also appealing the commissioners’ 3-2 vote last month to allow the Hurst brothers, owners of the Oregon Dairy complex, to develop the project. It will include 554 housing units, a 120-room hotel, restaurants and a supermarket.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During a 10-session conditional use hearing, Randolph Harris, an expert on historic buildings in Lancaster County, testified that Oregon has about 35 historic properties, including Bolinger’s farmhouse, a grist mill and barn.