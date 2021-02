A stretch of Beaver Valley Pike in West Lampeter Township from Gypsy Hill Road to Village Road was shut down Tuesday evening after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

The vehicle drove off-road and into a utility pole near Gypsy Hill Road at around 6:12 p.m., knocking the pole into the roadway, the supervisor said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, the supervisor said. The road will be shut down indefinitely.