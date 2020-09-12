Columbia Borough police

DRUGS

COLUMBIA: Alexander Noel Rodriguez, 19, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture and/or deliver, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license following an incident near Route 30 on Aug. 27, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Linda L. Mason, 37, of Columbia, was charged with harassment stemming from a domestic incident on the 200 bloc of Lawrence Street on Aug. 19, police said.

ROBBERY

COLUMBIA: James R. Olson, Jr., 18, of York, was charged with simple assault, aggravated assault and robbery after police responded to a call for a report of an assault at Janson Park at the corner of 6th and Cherry Streets on Sept. 3. The male victim claims Olson struck him with a baseball bat on his arm and right side before taking the victim’s duffel bag and walking away with it, police said.

STALKING

COLUMBIA: Robert Alan Gainer, 58, of Columbia, was charged with stalking harassment and terroristic threats stemming from an incident on Aug. 30 on South 2nd Street. According to the victim, Gainer drove past the victim's residence, took photographs of them and yelled obscenities despite a no contact letter previously filed against him.

Ephrata police

RAPE

COLUMBIA: Tyler Reisinger, 23, or Ephrata, was charged with one count of rape of a child, two counts of indecent assault of a person under 13, two counts of corruption of minors and one count of unlawful contact with a minor, police said. The incidents were alleged to have occurred in June and July 2020, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

Tonya L. Diaz, 36, of Reinholds, was charged with two counts of DUI following a traffic stop on the first block of West Swartzville Road on Aug. 27, police said. A breath test yielded a .23 blood alcohol concentration level, police said, nearly three times the legal limit.

West Earl Township police

VANDALISM

WEST EARL TWP.: Susan B. Fisher, 18, of Leola, is charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief over allegedly vandalizing the Miley Road Bridge on Aug. 15, police said. Fisher is accused of spray painting “Tattoo on this town,” “ACAB (all cops are bastards)” and other terms and drawings onto the bridge, according to police. PennDOT, which owns the bridge, estimated removal and cover-up costs of the graffiti at $2,000.