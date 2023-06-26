A bear was spotted on an East Hempfield Township home’s security footage on Friday.

Stephanie Rittenhouse, who lives in the Chapelforge development, posted the 22-second video on her Facebook page, showing the bear walking across her front lawn. Rittenhouse said the video was taken Friday around 1 p.m.

“I’m surprised he didn’t ring the bell,” she wrote with a laughing emoji in the comments of the Facebook post.

It’s unclear where the bear has been since then or where it is now.

Efforts to reach the East Hempfield Township Police Department and West Hempfield Township Police Department were unsuccessful.

About a year ago, there was a bear in the same area of Lancaster County.

After being spotted in different locations across several weeks, a bear was caught in West Hempfield Township on May 31, 2022. The black bear, which weighed 150 to 200 pounds, was relocated onto North Dauphin County state game lands by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Efforts to reach the commission were unsuccessful.

During a previous bear sighting, Dustin Stoner, information and education supervisor of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said the commission advises citizens to stay away from bears — don’t approach the bear, including to feed it.

Stoner also recommended people in the area remove bird feeders, pet food and exposed garbage from outside to avoid attracting the bear.

The bear will likely be wary of people and is unlikely to attack a human unless it is startled, Stoner said. He added that pets, as well as chickens and rabbits, should be safe too, as long as they don’t provoke the bear.

Anyone who witnesses the bear should call the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-888-PGC-8001 or your local police.