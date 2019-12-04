The bear that was captured in Lancaster city over the summer was killed during bear season.

A hunter shot the bear about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, which was the first day of deer season, in Schuylkill County, said Greg Graham, a Pennsylvania Game Commission game warden.

The bear was identified through a tag put on it when it was captured. Its weight was estimated at about 199, or about 40 pounds heavier than when it was captured.

The bear was captured the morning of Aug. 15 in the backyard of a home on West Chestnut Street near North Mary Street.

It was in a tree and game wardens tranquilized it, tagged it and released it onto game lands in northern Lebanon County.

At the time, game wardens estimated the bear was about 11/2 years old and weighed about 138 pounds, which would have been considered a typical weight for a bear of that age.

Before the bear was captured, it captured broad interest locally.

It was first spotted Aug. 14 near State Street, Landis Avenue, Franklin & Marshall College’s Baker Campus, the Villa Nova restaurant in Lancaster city and eventually near Wegmans in Manheim Township.

Game wardens followed the reports of the black bear but didn’t find it.

About 11 p.m. that night, the bear was spotted in a tree on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster city. Wildlife conservation officers fired several tranquilizers at the bear, but it managed to escape and took off toward Lancaster Township early morning Aug. 15 before eventually making its way to the Chestnut Street property.

Graham said he wasn't surprised the bear was shot.

The game commission has expanded bear hunting opportunities to control the population, which was estimated at 20,000 statewide in 2015. In the 1970s, the state's bear population was around 4,000.

The historic high population has led to increased complaints about them statewide, Graham said, and hence the expanded hunting opportunities.

