McCaskey High School’s 659 seniors set out from the McCaskey fish bowl to swim on to a bigger pond Wednesday.

Matt Przywara, in one of his last acts as the School District of Lancaster acting superintendent, advised the Class of 2023 sitting in Lancaster city’s Clipper Magazine Stadium to “be a goldfish: be adaptable, be present and be beautiful.”

This metaphor that Przywara weaved throughout his speech started in a “silly video” where he sought out advice on jumping into a new school year as acting superintendent.

One student simply told him to be a goldfish — a suggestion he’s now passed on to this year’s graduating class.

Goldfish, Przywara said, teach a lesson in adaptability as they can thrive in a small fishbowl or a vast lake. But, adaptability is something the 2023 graduating seniors are already quite familiar with, he said.

“You were freshmen when the world turned upside down,” said Przywara, who moves into his new role as assistant superintendent July 1. “You endured months of remote learning, missed opportunities, lost time with friends, and constant uncertainty. But you adapted. I watched your determination to keep learning, your creativity in finding new ways to connect with one another, and your unwavering commitment to your goals.”

Those experiences were not forgotten by the three senior speakers Wednesday, who acknowledged the strength it took to make it through their high school career.

“Winning doesn't always reflect hard work,” senior Jaden Kennett said. “The real winners are not those at the top, but those who have come the farthest over the toughest roads. Your victory may never make the headlines, but you will know about it, and that's what counts.”

Senior Angelica Mendoza was awarded the McCaskey Hall of Honor Award, a recognition given to one student each year in lieu of the school naming a valedictorian or salutatorian.

Senior Andrew Sheetz celebrated the obstacles he personally overcame while congratulating his classmates on a new label: high school graduates.

“Where there is a foster kid, a special education student, an individual who was previously bullied and abused, here I stand before you: a high school graduate,” Sheetz said.

For senior Rose Carlson, it was a simple question posed by a now long-time friend that helped her to overcome insecurities and to make room for connection. She closed by, in turn, asking her classmates one question: “How can you celebrate and be proud of yourself, right now, exactly as you are: a strong, independent, question-asking, soon-to-be graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School?”