A group of kids grinned and gazed excitedly, waiting for balloon animals, as bats cracked and a crowd cheered on city municipal workers, police officers and firefighters playing a charity softball tournament Saturday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Battle of the Unions is an event, now in its second year, organized by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees to raise money for a local cause. This year, all proceeds will go to the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition.

“We were super excited,” said Beth Dreyer-Degoede, administrative assistant for Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Games started at noon, with the Lancaster Professional Firefighters Association, wearing bright red, versus the AFSCME team, clad in green. The event also featured ballpark snacks, carnival games and live music, as well dozens of local vendors selling wares including lotions and soaps and arts and crafts.

Representatives from the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority gathered at the stadium’s entrance, providing information about homelessness and resources to assist those experiencing it.

“It’s not a problem that’s going to go away in the near future,” Dreyer-Degoede said. “But there are resources available to help people.”

Alongside the redevelopment authority representatives were people from Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County. The two organizations have been partners for years, and according to Angela Keen, community outreach volunteer coordinator with Domestic Violence Services, her group is grateful to continue working with the redevelopment authority.

The DVS would like to bring awareness of survivors who also experience homelessness, Keen said. Events like Saturday’s are an opportunity for organizations to come together and support each other in their common goals, she said.

As the tournament unfolded, live music could be heard, including from classic rock band The Generation Gap, of York County. Drummer Gary Shively said the four-member band played last year’s event and were invited back.

“Where our country is at with the political climate right now and how much division and everything we have, it’s nice to get the opportunity to get in front of people and cut loose for a couple hours — and all that stuff kind of gets set aside — and just come together for the love of music,” Shively said.

People experiencing homelessness or about to become homeless can call 211, text their ZIP code to 898-211 or visit the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition’s website.