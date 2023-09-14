Drivers should avoid Route 23 in Caernarvon and East Earl townships for a week starting this Friday due to road work which is expected to cause delays, according to the state Department of Transportation.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will do base work along Route 23 between Route 625 and the Berks County line during the daytime hours, beginning at 6:30 a.m., through Sept. 22.

The PennDOT maintenance crew will begin at Route 625 and work eastward toward the Berks County line. When they are done, they will work back toward Route 625.

There will be temporary lane closures with flaggers in place. PennDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes.