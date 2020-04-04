When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, April 1.

n What happened: The township meeting was held as scheduled, but the location was moved to the shop where chairs were set up at a distance of at least six feet apart. One of the main items on the agenda was the ratification of the declaration of disaster emergency originally declared March 24 for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it's important: The state of emergency could make the township and the Bart Fire Company eligible for state or federal funding. Because of the emergency, the township office is not open to the public, but the secretary is handling business during normal hours, and building permits are still available from township zoning officer Solanco Engineers.

Background: What happens next: Township road crews are not working, but residents with road problems may call and report issues that need attention. Going forward, scheduling for the road crew will be at the discretion of the roadmaster.

Other happenings: The board passed a resolution to set the penalty at 0% for all township real estate taxes paid by Dec. 31. The regular discount period remains in effect, but there will be no late charges this year.