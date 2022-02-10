This is a breaking news post and will be updated as new info becomes available.

At least eight engines and more than a dozen tankers were dispatched to a barn fire in East Donegal Township around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The fire on the 700 block of Kraybill Church Road, about 3 miles southwest of Mount Joy Borough, was contained to the barn, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The blaze was deemed to be under control shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unclear as of Thursday night.