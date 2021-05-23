Firefighters responded to a barn that was engulfed in flames in Clay Township on Saturday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The barn caught fire during what appeared to be a controlled burn that spread out of control in the 700 block of West Church Road at around 2:30 p.m., the supervisor said. Firefighters arrived to find the barn was fully involved.

Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from damaging two other structures on the property that were near the barn, the supervisor said.

No one was injured in the incident.