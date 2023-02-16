Staff at the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center are pleading with hunters to switch from lead ammunition after a bald eagle died of lead poisoning at the facility this week.

Staff at the facility cared for the bird that had lead levels so high that it didn't register on testing equipment, according to a Facebook post.

Despite staff's efforts to save the bird, it died Wednesday.

“I find myself apologizing to my patients all the time. My heart breaks to see this helpless beautiful creature dying in my arms… and there is nothing more that I can do for him” Director and Wildlife Rehabilitator Tracie Young wrote in the post.

The post explained eagles and other birds often pick up pieces of metal containing lead from bullets or fishing equipment while digging in carcasses hunters leave behind. Young said the lead poisoning does not stop at the animals, as hunters who cook their catches are just as susceptible to lead poisoning.

"There are different sportsmen that I've talked to about this that really want to learn and listen and hear what I have to say," Young said. "And they're like, 'you know what, I've had a lot of different medical issues that they've never been able to find out what's wrong.' You know, it causes headaches, stomach issues, confusion, it's just terrible. It's not good for anybody."

Most eagles come into the center around the wintertime, when hunting is in season. Hunters leave viscera or carcasses with lead still in them the scavengers like eagles eat, Young said.

The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center made a plea in its post for hunters and sportsmen to switch from lead gear to copper, steel or tungsten metals, as those will not harm the animal population.

The advantage with alternate metal sources is they can be fully removed from a kill, unlike lead which spreads through the body.

Young emphasized she is not against hunting in any way and was positive about the effect it has on wildlife control, but the method needs to be reformed.

"Our sportsmen need to make the right choice," Young said. "They do wonders for the wildlife and the conservancy and preserving lands. I mean, they do so much."

The post shared a link to a Facebook page titled "Hunting with Non-Lead Bullets" that provides help to hunters looking to make the switch.