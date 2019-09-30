A Bainbridge man will spend at least 6-1/2 years in prison for killing a Mount Joy man in a drunken-driving crash in January.

Bryan Knowles, 38, had a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit when he drove his pickup truck across Route 441 at Vinegar Ferry Road and head-on into an SUV driven by Joseph G. Zito, 56.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. Jan. 15.; Zito was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation revealed that Knowles had taken a Breathalyzer test at home a few minutes before driving and it showed he was over the legal limit, according to the District Attorney's office.

Knowles pleaded guilty Friday in Lancaster County Court of Common Please to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Under a plea agreement accepted by President Judge Dennis Reinaker, Knowles will spend 6-1/2 to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of probation. He must also pay $2,827 restitution for funeral costs.

Zito’s survivors testified the crash has torn their family apart, according to the District Attorney's office. They described him as a man who always put family first.

For more Lancaster County crime news: