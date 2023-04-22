Jenna Mayer was at a loss for words when she was asked to describe her husband Travis Mayer, who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday, April 15.

She did, however, describe him as a family man who was the life any party he was at.

"He was a good man," Jenna Mayer said. "I have so many words. I just don't know how to say them."

Travis Mayer, 37, was riding motorcycles with his friend and neighbor Austin Fisher when they collided with a car at the intersection of River Road and Turnpike Road in Conoy Township around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Mayer was pronounced dead at the scene and Fisher was hospitalized.

According to his obituary, Travis Mayer was a 2004 graduate of Donegal High School. He was born in the county and was raised around Mount Joy and Elizabethtown. Jenna Mayer also noted her husband’s affinity for riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Michigan Wolverines football and singing karaoke.

Travis Mayer also loved Christmas and always decorated the house with lights and inflatables to celebrate, Jenna Mayer said.

Jenna Mayer added that above all, Travis loved his family and spending time with them. She said he would always spend time roughhousing with the kids or playing some sport or game with them. His children are Jordan Mayer, 15, Layla Rooker, 9, and Logan Vuxta, 5.

Travis Mayer moved to Bainbridge in March 2020 and married Jenna Mayer in 2021, who said she fell in love with him for his smile, willingness to accept her and the way he loved their children.

The Bainbridge community has rallied around the families, with resident Gina Mariani starting Meal Train pages, a website where people can organize meals and donations, for both families involved in the crash.

Donors raised $1,300 for the Mayer family as of Friday afternoon, and planned meals for them through May 12th. The Fisher family has received $1,170 and has meals through April 30th. Travis Mayer's aunt, Tammy Miller, also set up a GoFundMe for funeral and family expenses.

Efforts to reach Mariani and the Fisher family were not immediately successful.