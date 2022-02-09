A Bainbridge man who was arrested in 2019 outside the former Watering Trough nightclub in Mount Joy was sentenced to a minimum of 364 days in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Lancaster County judge Thomas Sponaugle sentenced Christopher Lee Perhach Jr., 29, to "one year less one day to two years less one day" in prison, followed by three years on probation, the district attorney's office said.

A jury convicted Perhach in November 2021 of terroristic threats, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a controlled substance and defiant trespass.

Police arrested Perhach on September 14, 2019, after workers at the nightclub told police they asked him to leave multiple times but he refused, the district attorney's office said. Perhach became violent and threatened to shoot a person and the buisness.

When officers arrived, Perhach was "tensing his muscles in a fighting stance" and screaming in the rear parking lot, according to the district attorney's office. Perhach said "I'm going to kill you" as police arrested him.

Police found 88 individual doses of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and a glass pipe with marijuana residue during a search, according to the district attorney's office.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart prosecuted the case.