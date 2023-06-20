A Lancaster County judge set bail last week at $750,000 for a woman who killed her ex-husband in West Hempfield Township in 2021.

Cherrelle Byrd pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on May 31, after being charged with criminal homicide. As of Tuesday afternoon, she remained in Lancaster County Prison.

On April 16, 2021, West Hempfield Township police found Byrd kneeling over the body of her ex-husband, Richard Williams. At the scene, Byrd told officers she had argued with Williams about money, which escalated into a physical altercation. Byrd confessed to shooting Williams at the scene.

Judge Merrill Spahn determined Byrd qualified for bail and set the standard bail conditions on June 13.

Byrd’s sentencing is scheduled for August 30.