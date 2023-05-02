The Lancaster County Bail Reform Coalition said Friday that the county’s president judge overstepped his authority when he told magisterial district judge candidates running in the May 16 primary to ignore the coalition’s election survey.

Thirteen of the county’s 19 magisterial district court seats are up for reelection, and seven have contested primaries.

President Judge David Ashworth said answering many of the questions would violate Pennsylvania’s Rules Governing Standards of Conduct of Magisterial District Judges.

The coalition describes itself as “advocating for fair and equitable bail processes and research-supported alternatives to cash bail.” Member organizations include Interfaith Lancaster County, Lancaster Bail Fund, church committees and others.

The standards cited by Ashworth in recommending that candidates decline to answer the coalition’s survey includes this rule: “A magisterial district judge shall not, in connection with cases, controversies, or issues that are likely to come before the court, make pledges, promises, or commitments that are inconsistent with the impartial performance of the adjudicative duties of judicial office.”

An explanatory note attached to the rules says candidates may receive questionnaires “from issue advocacy or other community organizations that seek to learn their views on disputed or controversial legal or political issues…. Depending upon the wording and format of such questionnaires, candidates’ responses might be viewed as pledges, promises, or commitments to perform the adjudicative duties of office other than in an impartial way.”

Candidates who respond “should also give assurances that they will keep an open mind and will carry out their adjudicative duties faithfully and impartially if elected” so they don’t violate the rules.

Ashworth said questions on the coalition survey concerned court administration issues or court policies that district judges don’t have responsibility for.

“Still others were worded in a misleading manner and any answer could have been misconstrued or misrepresented,” Ashworth said Monday.

The survey

Among the policies the candidates were asked to state their views on was: “Every individual facing the possibility of incarceration should be represented by a private attorney or public defender during a preliminary arraignment.”

And: “For each defendant required to post cash bail, magisterial district judges should be required to create a public document stating the reasons they imposed cash bail and the reasons why they chose the amount to be posted.”

As president judge, Ashworth oversees district judges and serves as the county court’s spokesperson. He responded to coalition member the Rev. Jason Perkowski in an email:

“I recognize that many of your members advocate the elimination of monetary bail entirely… under the present procedures by which the Court must be governed, that is not an option, although the least restrictive methods of supervision are always considered,” Ashworth wrote.

The coalition has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday.

In a news release about the conference, Perkowski said Ashworth “silenced candidates on a matter voters should be concerned about: fairness and transparency in the setting of cash bail. Candidates can answer our questions without impairing their ability to be fair on matters coming before them, should they be elected.”

Michelle Batt, president of the Lancaster Bail Fund, said Ashworth was selectively citing the rules.

“There is ample allowance in the rules for letting judges talk for themselves and even engage in activities to improve the law,” Batt said.

LNP|LancasterOnline contacted the state Judicial Ethics Advisory Board, whose executive director, Brian Jacisin, said Monday that he was unable to comment on the matter based on his board’s rules.

And Melissa Norton, chief counsel of Pennsylvania’s Judicial Conduct Board, said she could not comment because giving advice is not a board function and any comment could be construed as giving advice.

District judges, who serve six-year terms, handle traffic cases, minor criminal cases and small civil claims involving no more than $12,000, which includes landlord-tenant disputes. District judges also preside over preliminary hearings for criminal cases and set bail.