Bail modifications are underway for several protesters who were charged with felony counts after a peaceful protest turned violent on Monday morning.

Magisterial District Court Judge Bruce Roth set the bail for several protesters at $1 million, a measure which some, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called unconstitutional.

Some protesters petitioned for a lower bail, and other protesters had their bail lowered by Judge Roth. Here's how protesters' bail amounts have been changed.

Bails reset after petition by Judge Dennis Reinaker

- Yoshua Dwayne Montague M/23 - From $1 million to $100,000 cash or 10 %

- Kathryn Patterson F/20 - From $1 million to $50,0000 unsecured

- Taylor Enterline F/20 - From $1 million to $50,000 unsecured

- Dylan Davis M/28 - From $1 million to $50,000 unsecured; is on house arrest

- Alexa Wise F/29 - From $100,000 to $50,000 unsecured; is on house arrest

Judge Roth revisited the bail amounts for the following protesters

- Barry Jones M/30 - $1 million to $100,000 unsecured, he is on house arrest

- Jamal Shariff Newman M/24 - $1 million to $100,000 straight

- Talia Gessner F/18 - $1 million to $50,000 cash, if released, house arrest

- T-Jay Fry M/28 - $1 million to $25,000 straight

Here is the list of protesters arrested with their original bail amounts listed. We will continue to update this post with more information.

- Jamal Shariff Newman - $1 million

- Barry Jones - $1 million

- Frank Gaston – probation detainer

- Yoshua Dwayne Montague - $1 million

- Matthew Modderman - $1 million

- Talia Gessner - $1 million

- Kathryn Patterson - $1 million

- Taylor Enterline - $1 million

- T-Jay Fry - $1 million

- Dylan Davis - $1 million

- Alexa Wise - $100,000

- Jessica Marie Lopez - $250,000

- Juvenile Male – Unknown (juvenile court)

- Timothy Garcia - $100,000

- Seth Gardner - $100,000

- Pedro Velasquez - $50,000 combined bail from two dockets

Protests erupted Sunday, Sept. 13 after a Lancaster city police officer shot and killed 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz following a call for a domestic disturbance.

Munoz's body laid on the sidewalk for more than four hours while the district attorney's office investigated.

Following the police presence, a crowd showed up and demanded answers.

Protests started at the scene of the investigation, on the 300 block of Laurel Street in Lancaster city, but then moved to outside of the police station on West Chestnut St.

Later Sunday night, the district attorney's office posted body camera footage from the incident, and showed Munoz running after the officer with what appeared to be a knife.

Protests continued throughout the night, causing some property damage to the police station, the post office and a few local businesses.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Editor's note: This article had incorrectly stated that Judge Dennis Reinaker was the President Judge. He was the former President Judge. The current President Judge is David Ashworth.

