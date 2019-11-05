Lancaster County students, on average, perform better at math than their peers statewide.

But the good news stops there.

The county — along with Pennsylvania and, perhaps, the nation — is facing a crisis. As a society, experts say, we’ve become complacent with being average, at best, in math.

And that doesn’t bode well for the local workforce, which is starving for math- and science-literate workers.

“If our community continues to normalize lack of math proficiency among K-12 students,” said Sandy Strunk, executive director of the Lancaster County STEM Alliance, “we shouldn’t be surprised when our children fail to thrive in an increasingly global economy.”

According to an analysis of Pennsylvania standardized test scores from 2015 to 2019, less than half of the county’s students in grades three through eight are at least proficient in math.

The same can be said for the state as a whole, as students across Pennsylvania perform significantly better at science and English than math.

From 2015 to 2019, proficiency rates on the math Pennsylvania System of School Assessment have remained steady in the mid-40s. Across the state, math proficiency rates have flip-flopped between high 30s and low 40s.

The state’s goal by 2030 is for 72% of students to be proficient or advanced in math on the PSSA and algebra on the Keystone Exams.

Proficiency rates in English and science, meanwhile, have floated in the 60s and 70s, respectively, countywide and 60s in both subjects statewide.

Put simply, students’ math scores don’t add up.

Struggling in math isn’t ‘cute’

“It’s the complacency that we have to battle,” Strunk said. “And we have to stop letting it be cute, especially for women.”

Strunk said that attitude is dangerous, particularly considering local workforce demands.

Mathematical science occupations, she said, citing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, are projected to grow 28% from 2014 to 2024 compared to projected growth of 6.5% for all occupations.

Locally, computer and mathematical occupations are among the fastest growing careers at 12%, according to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

Striving for better results

A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Education said that changes made by Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration — less time spent on standardized tests and a renewed focus on college and career readiness — “are benefiting students and we will continue to see improvements in future test scores.”

Mike Leichliter, Penn Manor Superintendent and a board member of the STEM Alliance, also seemed cautiously optimistic.

Penn Manor, he said, analyzes data to discover when and in what subject kids are falling behind, then helps teachers figure out a better way to help students retain information.

“We need to challenge students with harder work and we need to not make exceptions for not doing well,” Leichliter said. “We owe it to the future of our country and our economy to make sure students are graduating with high-quality skills.”

STEM push

A local effort to help all high school students become literate in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — may be one solution.

Just a handful of recent STEM initiatives in the region: Esports, or competitive video gaming; teacher externships at companies such as High, CNH Industrial and Eurofins; and showcases like the annual STEMathon at the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Bill Griscom, president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and a STEM Alliance board member, said if the county achieves its STEM literacy goal, “it could create a human capital market.”

But, he admitted, recent math scores “don’t necessarily get us there.”

Griscom said an over-reliance on calculators at a young age and a lack of connection between math lessons and real-world problems are part of the problem.

Many students struggle on Thaddeus Stevens’ admissions test simply because the school doesn’t allow the use of a graphing calculator.

“It’s much easier and faster … on a calculator,” Griscom said. “But if you don’t understand the basics and the fundamentals, it’s a trap down the line.”

“It’s sad,” he added, noting the importance of children not falling behind in math. “I think we’ve taken these things away from our kids.”

Hands-on math

One local initiative, created by Jim Bunting, who also founded the Lancaster Science Factory, aims to give the power back to students.

It’s called Archie’s Math — Pennsylvania’s first traveling math lab, featuring nearly two dozen hands-on exhibits for kids in kindergarten through grade six. It offers interactive lessons on everything from geometric shapes to the Pythagorean theorem. And, according to a student survey, it’s making math relatable — and fun — again.

Archie’s Math surveyed 200 Lancaster city students in May. Students were asked if they like math, if they’re good at math and if math is useful in real life.

The results, Bunting said, were eye-opening — 65% of students who responded “I don’t like math” before using the exhibits changed their response to “I like math” afterward; 45% changed their answer from “I’m OK at math” or “I’m not very good at math” to “I’m very good at math;” and 60% changed their answer from “Not useful” to “Useful” or “Very useful.”

“Every kid in elementary school is a smart, brilliant, curious kid,” Bunting said. “They’re eager to learn. They’re eager to succeed. They just need encouragement, some success, a little patience, and, gosh, it’s just a wonderful thing.”