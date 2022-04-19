Backyard birdwatchers shouldn’t be overly concerned about the highly contagious strain of bird flu found last week on a Lancaster County poultry farm

“The birds most affected don’t often visit feeders,” said Travis Lau, a spokesperson for the state Game Commission.

Still, people who invite wild birds to their yards should be cautious, experts say, because the avian influenza virus circulating in many parts of the country has the potential to cause significant bird casualties.

“While we never encourage the public to feed wildlife, we aren’t recommending feeders be taken down,” Lau said. “While feeders do lead to a congregation of wild birds, feeding isn’t considered a significant (highly pathogenic avian influenza) driver.”

Since the outbreak began in the United States in December, wild birds infected with the virus have been discovered in more than 30 states, including Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Monday, avian flu cases were confirmed in six wild birds in Pennsylvania — a deceased bald eagle found in neighboring Chester County, and five merganser ducks in the northwestern part of the state, Lau said.

Waterfowl are especially vulnerable to the illness; it’s believed that the virus made its way to the United States via infected waterfowl migrating from Europe, according to avian flu experts working for the state and federal governments.

It’s unclear exactly how many bird species can carry or transmit the illness, according to Carol Cardona, a professor of avian health at the University of Minnesota’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

However, passerine species, which include songbirds, typically are not highly susceptible to the illness, Cardona said during an interview last month.

“I think people are OK to keep their bird feeders up,” she said.

Still, those with backyard chickens or other poultry at their homes should not take the chance, Lau said, again highlighting the ability of the illness to spread between wild and domestic birds.

“You always want to prevent contact between wild birds and poultry, not just for (highly pathogenic avian influenza) but for any number of diseases,” Lau said. “In such cases, feeding wild birds may be putting your poultry at risk.”

Extra precautions at county center

One risk of backyard feeders is that they can draw interest from flu-prone raptors — like eagles, hawks and owls — that hunt and eat smaller birds, according to Tracie Young, director at Ridge Wildlife Center, a wildlife rehabilitation organization in Washington Boro.

Those species, as well as scavengers like ravens and crows, can easily contract the illness by feeding on infected birds or cracasses, Young said.

Young encouraged following the guidance of Game Commission officials, though, personally, she’d cease any activity that invites potential illness vectors to private property.

“We knew it was coming,” Young said. “Me, personally, I’m very nervous.”

That nervousness is not only for the county’s farming community but also her wildlife rehabilitation center, which specilizes in raptors. If a positive case of the illness is found at the center, she will have to cease operations for weeks while the facility is cleaned to rid all traces of the flu. The center rehabilitates injured and ill wildlife from 17 counties, she said.

“It can just wipe through so quickly, and we really can’t afford, for the wildlife’s sake and the for the public’s sake, to be shut down,” Young said of the virus.

To guard against that, Young said Raven Ridge officials have implemented new biosecurity protocols.

Sick birds are tested with a throat swab outside of the facility before they are allowed inside, she said, explaining the test produces results in 15 minutes. Increased protective equipment is worn, and shoe-washing also has been implemented, to ensure that the virus isn’t coming into the center on contaminated materials, she said.

No one should take a bird of any species to Raven Ridge or any other rehabilitation center without calling first, Young said.

“That goes for any animal that’s being admitted. Just don’t show up,” Young said. “We just can’t take the chance.”

That’s especially true because spring is a busy time for bird rehabilitations due, in part, to an abundance of recently hatched babies that can easily fall from trees or be otherwise displaced.

It’s also a season when the number of waterfowl in the region are on the rise, she said, again stressing that those species are among the primary carriers and spreaders of the flu.

“We are just panicked,” Young said.